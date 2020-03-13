Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Canada “Evaluating Contingency Plans” For Olympic Trials

Amid numerous cancellations of sporting events across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on Thursday, Swimming Canada hasn’t made any changes to the upcoming Olympic & Paralympic Trials as of yet.

The organization released a lengthy statement on Thursday night, stating that its “evaluating the feasibility of running the Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials as planned  March 30 – April 5 in Toronto.

The statement continues:

“As always, participant safety is of paramount importance. Swimming Canada has been closely monitoring the situation, consulting with team physicians and experts from partner organizations. We recognize that other measures such as suspending scheduled events, or running events without spectators, have been implemented in other jurisdictions.

We also recognize that swimmers and coaches have been working hard for months and years in preparation to be at their best at this exact time period to qualify for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Therefore, Swimming Canada’s senior staff are meeting regularly and exploring all potential adjustments to the Games qualification path that may be necessary to put the safety of our athletes, staff, contractors, volunteers and spectators at the forefront. This may include significant adjustments such as postponing the event to a later date.”

Swimming Canada does not recommend making speculative travel changes at this time. They will respect the Government of Canada guidelines and update the event plans accordingly upon further updates from the government and relevant provincial and/or municipal guidelines.

If the event is cancelled, Swimming Canada will work to issue refunds and/or replacement tickets for those purchased through Ticketmaster.

The organization is also reviewing all other sanctioned meets for 2020, including the Eastern and Western Championships, Open Water Championships, and Masters Championships.

As noted above, the Trials are currently scheduled to run March 30-April 5 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

You can read the full statement here.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Observer

Growing number of cases in Toronto, doubtful they start on time. Postponement probably in the best interest of all involved.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!