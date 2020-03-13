Swimming Canada “Evaluating Contingency Plans” For Olympic Trials

Amid numerous cancellations of sporting events across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on Thursday, Swimming Canada hasn’t made any changes to the upcoming Olympic & Paralympic Trials as of yet.

The organization released a lengthy statement on Thursday night, stating that its “evaluating the feasibility of running the Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials as planned March 30 – April 5 in Toronto.

The statement continues:

“As always, participant safety is of paramount importance. Swimming Canada has been closely monitoring the situation, consulting with team physicians and experts from partner organizations. We recognize that other measures such as suspending scheduled events, or running events without spectators, have been implemented in other jurisdictions. We also recognize that swimmers and coaches have been working hard for months and years in preparation to be at their best at this exact time period to qualify for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Therefore, Swimming Canada’s senior staff are meeting regularly and exploring all potential adjustments to the Games qualification path that may be necessary to put the safety of our athletes, staff, contractors, volunteers and spectators at the forefront. This may include significant adjustments such as postponing the event to a later date.”

Swimming Canada does not recommend making speculative travel changes at this time. They will respect the Government of Canada guidelines and update the event plans accordingly upon further updates from the government and relevant provincial and/or municipal guidelines.

If the event is cancelled, Swimming Canada will work to issue refunds and/or replacement tickets for those purchased through Ticketmaster.

The organization is also reviewing all other sanctioned meets for 2020, including the Eastern and Western Championships, Open Water Championships, and Masters Championships.

As noted above, the Trials are currently scheduled to run March 30-April 5 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

You can read the full statement here.