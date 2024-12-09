All The Links You Need For The 2024 Short Course World Championships

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Short Course World Championships are set to get underway on Tuesday from the famed Duna Arena in Budapest, with the six-day competition running through Sunday.

Below, find all of the information you need for the week.

START TIMES

Daily prelims will begin at 9 am local time in Budapest, which translates to 3 am Eastern Time and 12 am Pacific Time. Finals are at 5:30 pm local, 11:30 am ET, and 8:30 am PT.

Prelims: 9 am local (3 am ET)

9 am local (3 am ET) Finals: 5:30 pm local (11:30 am ET)

EVENT SCHEDULE

You can find the full event schedule below.

Medals will be on the line in all bolded events. There are only semi-finals for 50 and 100-meter events, and the 800 and 1500 free events are timed finals, with the fastest-seeded heat swimming at night.

Tuesday, December 10 Wednesday, December 11 Thursday, December 12 Friday, December 13 Saturday, December 14 Sunday, December 15 Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims W 400 FR W 100 FR W 50 BK MIXED 4X50 FR W 400 IM W 200 FR W 100 BK M 100 FR M 50 BK W 200 BR M 400 IM M 200 FR M 100 BK W 100 BR W 200 FLY M 200 BR W 50 FR W 200 BK W 50 FLY M 100 BR M 200 FLY W 100 FLY M 50 FR M 200 BK M 50 FLY W 800 FR EARLY HEATS W 100 IM M 100 FLY W 50 BR W 4X100 MR W 200 IM MIXED 4X50 MR M 100 IM M 4X200 FR M 50 BR M 4X100 MR M 200 IM M 400 FR W 1500 FR EARLY HEATS M 800 FR EARLY HEATS W 4X100 FR W 4X200 FR MIXED 4X100 MR M 4X100 FR M 1500 FR EARLY HEATS Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals W 400 FR W 100 BK W 100 FR MIXED 4X50 FR W 100 FLY W 50 FR W 50 FLY SF M 100 BK M 100 FR W 200 BR M 100 FLY M 50 FR M 50 FLY SF W 100 FR SF W 50 BK SF M 200 BR W 50 BR SF W 50 BR W 200 IM M 100 FR SF M 50 BK SF W 50 BK M 50 BR SF M 50 BR M 200 IM W 100 BR SF W 200 FLY M 50 BK W 50 FR SF W 200 BK W 100 BK SF M 100 BR SF M 200 FLY W 100 FLY SF M 50 FR SF M 200 BK M 100 BK SF W 50 FLY W 100 BR M 100 FLY SF W 400 IM W 200 FR M 1500 FR FASTEST HEAT M 50 FLY M 100 BR W 100 IM M 400 IM M 200 FR W 4X100 FR W 800 FR FASTEST HEAT W 100 IM SF M 100 IM M 800 FR FASTEST HEAT W 4X100 MR M 4X100 FR MIXED 4X50 MR M 100 IM SF W 1500 FR FASTEST HEAT MIXED 4X100 MR M 4X100 MR M 400 FR M 4X200 FR W 4X200 FR

You can find the full schedule document with estimated start times of each event here.

PSYCH SHEETS & RESULTS

Psych sheets for the competition (“entries book” on Omega) can be found here.

Live results for the competition can be found here.

HOW TO WATCH

A comprehensive look at television and streaming options for the World Championships can be found here.

U.S. viewers can watch each finals session on the NBC Sports app, Canadians can stream every session on CBC, and the source for the majority of European nations will be the Eurovision Sport platform. For viewers in Australia, Nine Network is listed as the broadcaster.

The competition will also be streamed live and on-demand with the World Aquatics Recast channel.

EVENT PREVIEWS

All of our event previews for the competition can be found here.

PICK ‘EM CONTEST

The SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest for the 2024 Short Course World Championships is now live, with picks open until shortly before racing begins on Tuesday, December 10.