All The Links You Need For The 2024 British Olympic Trials

2024 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Tuesday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 7th

Prelims at 10am local (5am ET), Finals at 7pm local (2pm ET)

London Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

British Swimming Olympic Selection Policy

Livestream: Heats on BBC Sport, Channel 4; Finals on BBC iPlayer (need VPN outside GBR)

The 2024 British Swimming Championships kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2nd with the competition representing the sole opportunity for the nation’s swimmers to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games.

Action is taking place at the London Aquatics Centre, with the elite affair returning to the venue after a 15-year absence.

Each evening session will include a Junior Final consisting of Open/Males and Females born 2006 – 2010 and a multi-class Para Final, B-Final and Open Paris Final.

The top two finishers in each event will be added to the British roster for Paris, provided they meet or exceed the stiff Aquatics GB (formerly British Swimming)-mandated qualification times outlined in the selection policy in the bullet points at the top of this post.

Additional allocations may be made post-facto at the decision of Performance Director Chris Spice and Head Coach Bill Furniss.

Below is the event schedule, with the competition spanning a thrilling six days.

While we await swimming to begin from London, refresh yourself on a few top stories headed into the main event.