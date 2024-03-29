James Guy Talks ADHD Diagnosis With British Trials On The Horizon

2024 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

The 2024 British Swimming Championships are nearly upon us with the competition representing the sole qualification opportunity for swimmers to add their names to the roster for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Action begins on April 2nd and one of the key athletes to watch on the men’s side is Olympic champion James Guy.

28-year-old Guy is entered in the 100m free, 200m free and 100m fly in his bid to qualify for his 3rd consecutive Olympic Games appearance.

But the road to now hasn’t been an easy one, as the 28-year-old reflects on his ADHD diagnosis in the context of his athletic career.

Guy was diagnosed 4 years ago and continues to balance his affliction with life in and out of the pool.

According to Psychology.org, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children. Symptoms of ADHD include inattention (not being able to keep focus), hyperactivity (excess movement that is not fitting to the setting) and impulsivity (hasty acts that occur in the moment without thought).

ADHD is considered a chronic and debilitating disorder and is known to impact the individual in many aspects of their life including academic and professional achievements, interpersonal relationships, and daily functioning. (Psychology.org)

Guy spoke to BBC Sport recently, saying, “At around the age of 15 I was put in study support lessons for extra help at school because I wasn’t the brightest guy in the world.

“I found things difficult to understand and needed the teacher to repeat themselves four times, just to soak it in.

“I felt left out. My friends would laugh and take the mick. I didn’t take notice of it because they were my best mates, but it was quite embarrassing.

“In my day-to-day life, I can be very easily distracted,” he said. “I’ll start one job, not finish it, do another thing, and not finish it. I’m trying my hardest, but I can’t help it at all.”

As ADHD relates to the pool, Guy said, “I find it hard to sit still and I have to be doing something all the time and that is why swimming is really good for me,” he stated.

“When I go home, because I’m so mentally tired, I can sit on the sofa and relax. (BBC Sport)

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Guy earned gold as a member of GBR’s men’s 4x200m free relay, silver on the men’s 4x100m medley relay and gold on the mixed medley relay.