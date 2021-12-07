All The Links You Need For The 2021 Winter Junior Championships

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST & WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Multi-site

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

East Details

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

West Details

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims: 9 am (CT) / 10 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (CT) / 6 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm CT

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships will kick off Wednesday night from both Greensboro, N.C., and Austin, TX., with the two sites being scored and ranked separately.

Greensboro will serve as the host to the “East” meet, while Austin will host the “West” competition.

The two meets will follow the same schedule (though separated by one hour due to timezone differences), with Wednesday night featuring the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays to kick things off before the first full day of action commences on Thursday.

Outside of Wednesday’s 6:00 pm local start, all sessions will begin at 9:00 am for prelims and 5:00 pm for finals, local time, meaning ET in Greensboro and CT in Austin.

EVENT SCHEDULE

PSYCH SHEETS & RESULTS

Pre-scratch psych sheets for both meets have been released, which you can find below (and read more about here).

Live results links are also up, though for the West meet in Austin, the Longhorn Aquatics live results link likely won’t shift over to Winter Juniors until closer to meet start time (the link showed a 10&under meet from November at the time of publication).

Although the two meets are scored and ranked separately, SwimSwam will be providing combined results at the conclusion of each day.

The West meet will notably have slightly more athletes (1,040 – 807 individual swimmers, 233 relay-only) than the East competition (853 – 739 individual swimmers, 114 relay-only).

STREAMING

Though specific streaming details aren’t included in the meet information package, the competition is listed on USA Swimming’s streaming platform, so expect all sessions to stream there.

PREVIEWS

There will be no shortage of big names competing at both meets.

Greensboro will feature the likes of Thomas Heilman, who is coming off of breaking four different LCM 13-14 National Age Group Records at the US Open last week, plus top-ranked recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2022, Baylor Nelson.

Austin will be flooded with talent from the Sandpipers of Nevada, namely 2021 Olympians Bella Sims and Katie Grimes.

Dig deep into some of the biggest races at each meet with these previews: