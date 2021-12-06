Psych Sheets Drop for 2021 Winter Junior Championships (East & West)

2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East & West

East Details:

December 8-11, 2021

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Psych Sheets

West Details:

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Psych Sheets

The 2021 USA Swimming Speedo Winter Junior Championships begin on Wednesday, following up on last week’s US Open meet. The Winter Junior Championships are a series of two separate meets, which are scored and ranked separately. Athletes are assigned to one of two sites: Greensboro for the “East” meet and Austin for the “West” meet, based on the geography of their registered clubs.

Unlike the US Open, which had fairly small fields, athletes are out in full force for the Winter Junior Championships.

While the meets are administered, ranked, and scored separately, SwimSwam will combine results throughout the week to create an informal “mythical national championship” ranking.

One of the nation’s best junior programs will miss the meet: Nation’s Capital in the DC Metro will host its own NCAP Invitational, as is traditional this time of year.

But most of the country’s most recognizable clubs will be in attendance, including the TAC Titans, Dynamo Swim Club, SwimMAC Carolina, Carmel Swim Club, Club Wolverine, SwimAtlanta, Bolles School Sharks, Bellevue Club Swim Team, PASA, Irvine Novaquatics, Rose Bowl Aquatics, Katy Aquatics, and Sandpipers of Nevada.

The Sandpipers will bring along their two remaining junior swimmers who were on the U.S. Olympic Team in 2021, Bella Sims and Katie Grimes, as well as their new wunderkind Claire Weinstein.

Most of the USA Swimming Junior National Team will be in attendance at one meet or the other.

Also racing at the East meet is 14-year old Thomas Heilman from Cavalie Aquatics. Last week, between the US Open and a nearby short course yards meet that he raced in for one session, Heilman broke 7 National Age Group Records (including records in both courses).

He has a 6 event schedule lined up for the Winter Junior Championships – East: 50/100/200 frees, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. While he’s not the top seed in any of those races, he is an outright contender in each after his performance last weekend.

More previews to come later this week.

COVID Protocols