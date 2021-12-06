Psych Sheets Drop for 2021 Winter Junior Championships (East & West)

2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East & West
East Details:
- December 8-11, 2021
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Psych Sheets
West Details:
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Psych Sheets
The 2021 USA Swimming Speedo Winter Junior Championships begin on Wednesday, following up on last week’s US Open meet. The Winter Junior Championships are a series of two separate meets, which are scored and ranked separately. Athletes are assigned to one of two sites: Greensboro for the “East” meet and Austin for the “West” meet, based on the geography of their registered clubs.
Unlike the US Open, which had fairly small fields, athletes are out in full force for the Winter Junior Championships.
While the meets are administered, ranked, and scored separately, SwimSwam will combine results throughout the week to create an informal “mythical national championship” ranking.
One of the nation’s best junior programs will miss the meet: Nation’s Capital in the DC Metro will host its own NCAP Invitational, as is traditional this time of year.
But most of the country’s most recognizable clubs will be in attendance, including the TAC Titans, Dynamo Swim Club, SwimMAC Carolina, Carmel Swim Club, Club Wolverine, SwimAtlanta, Bolles School Sharks, Bellevue Club Swim Team, PASA, Irvine Novaquatics, Rose Bowl Aquatics, Katy Aquatics, and Sandpipers of Nevada.
The Sandpipers will bring along their two remaining junior swimmers who were on the U.S. Olympic Team in 2021, Bella Sims and Katie Grimes, as well as their new wunderkind Claire Weinstein.
Most of the USA Swimming Junior National Team will be in attendance at one meet or the other.
Also racing at the East meet is 14-year old Thomas Heilman from Cavalie Aquatics. Last week, between the US Open and a nearby short course yards meet that he raced in for one session, Heilman broke 7 National Age Group Records (including records in both courses).
He has a 6 event schedule lined up for the Winter Junior Championships – East: 50/100/200 frees, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. While he’s not the top seed in any of those races, he is an outright contender in each after his performance last weekend.
More previews to come later this week.
COVID Protocols
- All credentialed participants, vaccinated or not, must show proof of a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours before the meet, before receiving their credentials.
- All USA Swimming representatives, including volunteers, staff, and officials, must be vaccinated.
- In Greensboro, everyone in the venue must wear masks except when competing. That includes coaches, athletes, officials, and spectators. In Austin, masking is “strongly recommended” but not required.
West siiiiiiiiiiiide
Some stuff to keep in mind this weekend and beyond. Every single race that Thomas is swimming this weekend has the potential to smash every one of those nag records. There’s one major difference between Heilman and Andrew that I have noticed so far at least. Aside from being able to actually swim a LC 200 fly and being really good at it as well, he’s also doing high school swimming which gives him a very different experience from what MA did growing up. As long as thomas is enjoying the sport and wants to always keep pushing himself to the next level, he has no limit to how fast he can go and could possibly make it next spring… Read more »
Michael Andrew broke nags in 200’s. Slow down the trash talking
Make it in what 💀
Didn’t Andrew break the 400IM NAG at 14?