CSCAA Names 100 Greatest Coaches

As part of its centennial celebration, the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of American has released its collection of the 100 Greatest Coaches, which recognizes “the most successful and pioneering swimming and diving coaches.”

Among the list include American swimming staples like Texas coaches Eddie Reese and Carol Capitani, Georgia coach Jack Bauerle, Stanford Coach Greg Meehan, Cal coaches Dave Durden and Teri McKeever, and Indiana’s Ray Looze.

Selections were made based on their intercollegiate success, despite many coaches also having personal swimming success or success with non-college swimmers. Many of these coaches have independently won CSCAA coach of the year.

The list also features greats from across history, like Ron Ballatore, former UCLA, Brown, and Florida coach whose roster included 28 Olympians.

Hobie Billingsley is represented on the diving side – he coached Indiana diving from 1959 to 1989, and his divers won more than 100 national titles. Another IU legend, Doc Counsilman, is also on the list.

Only 14 of the 100 coaches are women.

Swimming as a whole has been reluctant to name women as top coaches, including as head coaches for Team USA. As of 2020, only two women lead men’s teams at Power 5 schools – Katie Robinson at Northwestern and Courtney Hart at Georgia Tech.

Also notably not included on the list is Bob Bowman, who currently coaches ASU and has previously coached Olympic greats like Michael Phelps, and Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo, who recently led the UVA women to an NCAA title. He won the CSCAA Division I Women’s Team Coach of the Year. Most of Bowman’s successes have been at the international level, and he hasn’t coached college for most of his career.

“We are thrilled to honor these coaches – and ALL the coaches who make a positive impact on student-athletes everyday!” The CSCAA wrote. “Thank you for your service!”