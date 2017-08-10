Alexander Zettle Breaks Townley Haas’ 400 Free Junior National Meet Record

2017 Speedo Junior National Championships
- August 8 – 12, 2017
- East Meadow, NY (Long Island)
17-year-old Alexander Zettle of Lakeside Aquatic Club near Dallas, Texas, won the 400 free on Thursday with a new Junior National meet record of 3:51.44. Zettle erased a 2013 mark set by a 16-year-old Townley Haas of Nova of Virginia, whose 3:51.99 took .33 off Nicholas Caldwell’s 2010 meet record.
Zettle took .16 off his seed time in prelims with the second-fastest swim of the morning, 3:54.61. In finals he was out a little faster than in the morning, but the big difference came over the second half, where he averaged nearly 1 second faster per 50. Zettle negative-split his race, going out in 1:55.81 and coming home in 1:55.63. In particular, he powered home over the last 150 meters, never going slower than 28.9. That’s 2.3 second faster than his final 150 in the morning, and 2.2 seconds faster than Townley Haas’s last 150 in 2013.
Zettle’s 3:51.44 ties with John Mykkanen (12/31/1983) for the 15th-fastest performance in 17-18 history.
|Zettle, 8/10/17, Prelims
|Zettle, 8/10/17, Final
|Haas, 8/7/13, Final
|27.65
57.27 (29.62)
1:26.97 (29.70)
1:56.64 (29.67)
2:26.03 (29.39)
2:55.77 (29.74)
3:25.50 (29.73)
3:54.61 (29.11)
|27.54
56.98 (29.44)
1:26.18 (29.20)
1:55.81 (29.63)
2:25.22 (29.41)
2:53.85 (28.63)
3:22.55 (28.70)
3:51.44 (28.89)
|26.32
54.86 (28.54)
1:24.10 (29.24)
1:53.72 (29.62)
2:23.55 (29.83)
2:53.47 (29.92)
3:22.89 (29.42)
3:51.99 (29.10)
Boys 400 Freestyle – Finals
- WJR: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton
- Meet: 3:51.99 – Townley Haas
- 13-14 NAG: 3:57.61 – Evan Pinion
- 15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen
- 17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen
- GOLD- Alexander Zettle, Lakeside Aquatic Club 3:51.44
- SILVER- Tal Davis, Team Greenville 3:52.26
- BRONZE- Jack LeVant, North Texas Nadadores 3:52.86
Doge and Doge Jr
Geez those splits are crazy
Hook em