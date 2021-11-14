Ajna Kesely Produces 1500 Free National Record At Hungarian SC C’ships

2021 HUNGARIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ajna Kesely closed her 2021 Hungarian Short Course Championships campaign with a bang. The versatile 20-year-old just fired off the fastest 1500m freestyle of her career, crushing a time of 15:55.69 to register a new national record en route to gold here in Kaposvár.

Kesely had never before been under the 16:00 threshold in this event, entering this meet with a personal best of 16:04.13 from 2019. That result represented the Hungarian standard, so tonight’s performance hacked just under 10 seconds from her previous lifetime best.

The next closest swimmer in tonight’s race was Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas who scored a time of 16:06.25 while Lilla Minna Abraham rounded out the top 3 in 16:19.50.

Splits for Kesely’s record-setting performance are below.

Although Kesely has long course 1500m freestyle international titles on her resume, she has yet to win a short course elite medal in this event in the short course format. She did not contest the event at the European Short Course Championships which just took place in Kazan, Russia.