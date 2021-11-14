ISL SEASON 3 PLAYOFFS MATCH 2: DAY 2 LIVE RECAP

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – PLAY-OFFS MATCH 2

Team scores after Day 1

London Roar – 280.5 LA Current – 246.0 Toronto Titans – 231.5 Aqua Centurions – 138.0

The London Roar hold the lead heading into day 2 of the second ISL Season 3 playoff match, though the LA Current and Toronto Titans are still well within striking range. London won the right to pick the stroke for both skins races after Day 1, picking butterfly for the men and breaststroke for the women. The session starts at 1 PM EST.

On Day 1, LA was bolstered by the return of American backstroker Ryan Murphy, who who won the 200 and 50 back in his first races since Tokyo and will look to sweep the backstrokes with the 100 today. London was a perfect four for four on the relays yesterday and figures to be the favorite heading into the mixed relay today. High school phenom Summer McIntosh returned for the Toronto Titans and won the 400 free handily yesterday and still has two events left to swim today.

