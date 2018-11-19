Africa Zamorano Swims 2:05 200 Backstroke to Book Ticket to Worlds

2018 SPANISH WINTER SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

20-year old Africa Zamorano joined the parade of Spanish swimmers who hit qualifying times for the 2018 World Short Course Championships. While a few other swimmers hit new standards, and others confirmed their pre-selected status, Zamorano was the lone new addition to the lineup.

Her qualification came in the 200 backstroke. Swimming with plenty of clean water (she won by almost 4 seconds), Zamorano finished in 2:05.60. That clears .38 from her prior lifetime best and is 8-tenths better than the Spanish minimum for a World Championship invite.

Shortly after her race, Hugo Oliveira, who already won the 200 IM in a qualifying time on Saturday, did so again in the 200 back on Sunday. He swam 1:52.48 to win by more than 3 seconds and match, exactly, the Spanish qualification standard for Worlds.

Other Day 4 Winners:

Lidon Munoz del Campo won the women’s 50 free in 24.58, which missed her own Spanish Record of 24.27 set earlier in the meet in a relay leadoff. While that time missed the Spanish standard, she’s already qualified based on her 100 free. Also in this race, Ainhoa Campabadal broke a National Record for 15-year olds with a 25.98.

Francisco Javier Chacon Mateos won the men's 200 fly in 1:56.66. Finishing 4th in that race was Joan Lluis Pons, one of the 6 pre-selected Spanish swimmers for Worlds. His time was just a 1:58.06, well short of the necessary FINA A time to confirm his spot at Worlds. Having not hit a FINA 'A' standard at this meet, he has not confirmed the pre-selection spot for Worlds, and barring intervention won't, in fact, go to Hangzhou.

Catalina Corro Lorente finished-off her 3rd event win of the met (and 6th top-3 finish) with a 2:09.18 in the 200 fly final. She was .01 seconds faster in prelims, and also placed 2nd in the 800 free timed final in 8:25.39. She had lifetime-best times in 5 of those 6 events.

That runner-up finish in the 800 free left her behind only Jimena Perez Blanco, who is also already on the team for Worlds. She won in 8:23.16.

Moritz Berg Eischeid won the men' 50 free in 21.84.

Albert Escrits Manosa won the men's 1500 free in 14:45.84. Marc Sanchez, the Spanish Record holder who already qualified for the meet, didn't swim the event.

CN Sant Andreu won the women's 400 medley relay in 3:58.94, bookended by a 59.8 from Zamorano on the leadoff and a 53.21 anchor from Munoz.

Real Canoe NC won the men’s 400 medley relay in 3:32.46, led off by a 52.35 from Hugo Gonzalez.

Qualified Swimmers After Day 4 for the 2018 Short Course World Championships:

Final roster to be confirmed.

Jessica Vall (confirmed pre-selection)

Catalina Corro (confirmed pre-selection)

Lidon Munoz – 100 free (new standard)

Marc Sanchez (new standard)

Marina Garcia (confirmed pre-selection)

Jimena Perez (confirmed pre-selection)

Catalina Corro Lorente (new standard)

Hugo Gonzalez (new standard)

Africa Zamora (new standard)

Team Scores – Conclusion of Meet

Top 5 Men’s Teams

Real Canoe – 793 CN Sant Andreu – 660 Gredos San Diego – 470.50 Sabadell – 435 Santa Olaya – 410

Top 5 Women’s Teams