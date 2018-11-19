Africa Zamorano Swims 2:05 200 Backstroke to Book Ticket to Worlds

2018 SPANISH WINTER SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 15th – Sunday, November 18th
- Piscina Nova Escullera (Barcelona)
- Prelims 09:30; Finals 18:00
- Short Course (25m)
- Meet Website
- Spanish SCM Records
- List of participants by team
- List of participating teams
- Selection Criteria for 2018 Short Course World Championships
- Live Stream por LaLiga4Sports
- Results
- Day 1 recap
- Day 2 recap
20-year old Africa Zamorano joined the parade of Spanish swimmers who hit qualifying times for the 2018 World Short Course Championships. While a few other swimmers hit new standards, and others confirmed their pre-selected status, Zamorano was the lone new addition to the lineup.
Her qualification came in the 200 backstroke. Swimming with plenty of clean water (she won by almost 4 seconds), Zamorano finished in 2:05.60. That clears .38 from her prior lifetime best and is 8-tenths better than the Spanish minimum for a World Championship invite.
Shortly after her race, Hugo Oliveira, who already won the 200 IM in a qualifying time on Saturday, did so again in the 200 back on Sunday. He swam 1:52.48 to win by more than 3 seconds and match, exactly, the Spanish qualification standard for Worlds.
Other Day 4 Winners:
- Lidon Munoz del Campo won the women’s 50 free in 24.58, which missed her own Spanish Record of 24.27 set earlier in the meet in a relay leadoff. While that time missed the Spanish standard, she’s already qualified based on her 100 free. Also in this race, Ainhoa Campabadal broke a National Record for 15-year olds with a 25.98.
- Francisco Javier Chacon Mateos won the men’s 200 fly in 1:56.66. Finishing 4th in that race was Joan Lluis Pons, one of the 6 pre-selected Spanish swimmers for Worlds. His time was just a 1:58.06, well short of the necessary FINA A time to confirm his spot at Worlds. Having not hit a FINA ‘A’ standard at this meet, he has not confirmed the pre-selection spot for Worlds, and barring intervention won’t, in fact, go to Hangzhou.
- Catalina Corro Lorente finished-off her 3rd event win of the met (and 6th top-3 finish) with a 2:09.18 in the 200 fly final. She was .01 seconds faster in prelims, and also placed 2nd in the 800 free timed final in 8:25.39. She had lifetime-best times in 5 of those 6 events.
- That runner-up finish in the 800 free left her behind only Jimena Perez Blanco, who is also already on the team for Worlds. She won in 8:23.16.
- Moritz Berg Eischeid won the men’ 50 free in 21.84.
- Albert Escrits Manosa won the men’s 1500 free in 14:45.84. Marc Sanchez, the Spanish Record holder who already qualified for the meet, didn’t swim the event.
- CN Sant Andreu won the women’s 400 medley relay in 3:58.94, bookended by a 59.8 from Zamorano on the leadoff and a 53.21 anchor from Munoz.
- Real Canoe NC won the men’s 400 medley relay in 3:32.46, led off by a 52.35 from Hugo Gonzalez.
Qualified Swimmers After Day 4 for the 2018 Short Course World Championships:
Final roster to be confirmed.
- Jessica Vall (confirmed pre-selection)
- Catalina Corro (confirmed pre-selection)
- Lidon Munoz – 100 free (new standard)
- Marc Sanchez (new standard)
- Marina Garcia (confirmed pre-selection)
- Jimena Perez (confirmed pre-selection)
- Catalina Corro Lorente (new standard)
- Hugo Gonzalez (new standard)
- Africa Zamora (new standard)
Team Scores – Conclusion of Meet
Top 5 Men’s Teams
- Real Canoe – 793
- CN Sant Andreu – 660
- Gredos San Diego – 470.50
- Sabadell – 435
- Santa Olaya – 410
Top 5 Women’s Teams
- CN Sant Andreu – 776.50
- CN Sabadell – 703
- Real Canoe – 498
- Gredos San Diego – 476.50
- Mediterrani – 382
Leave a Reply