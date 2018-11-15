Jessica Vall Breaks Spanish Championship Record in 50 Breast

2018 Spanish Winter Short Course Championships

Jessica Vall set a new Championship Record and was one of two swimmers under the qualifying standard for the World Short Course Championships on Thursday – the first day of the meet.

In the final of the women’s 50 breaststroke, she swam a 30.67, which broke her own record of 30.71 set last year. One week shy of her 30th birthday, Vall was one of 6 Spanish swimmers who were pre-selected for the World Championships based on prior results.

The other swimmer to confirm her spot at Worlds was Catalina Corro, who was also part of the 6, but by Spanish regulations had to repeat a FINA “A” cut at this meet to confirm her spot. She did so in the 400 free by swimming a 4:07.03, which slid about a quarter-of-a-second under the requisite FINA standard. She was actually just 2nd in that race, finishing behind 20-year old open water swimmer Maria de Valdes Alvarez, who won in 4:05.93. Her previous best time was 6 seconds slower in 4:11.92 – Alvarez is primarily an open water specialist. That time, while a FINA “A” cut and technically allows Spain to enter 2 swimmers, is slower than the Spanish Federation’s cut time for Hangzhou (4:04.80). It does give her hope for the 800 free later in the meet, where she’d need an 8:24.47 to qualify. Her best time is 8:46.43 done at this meet last year, but she’s due for a huge drop in that time.

Third place in that race went to Paula Juste Sanchez, who swam a 4:07.64. That broke the National Record for 15-year olds that was set over 14 years ago by Melani Costa, who was the 2012 World Champion in this event.

Other Day 1 Winners:

Juan Segura Gutierrez won the men’s 100 IM in 53.85, beating his teammate Moritz Berg Eischeid (54.08) in the process.

won the men’s 100 IM in 53.85, beating his teammate (54.08) in the process. Lidon Munoz del Campo won the women’s 100 IM in 1:01.06 – just .26 seconds away from the National Record shared by Mireia Belmonte and Duane Da Rocha. Vall took 2nd in that race in 1:01.20, which was a FINA “A” cut and confirms her spot for Worlds in that event as well.

won the women’s 100 IM in 1:01.06 – just .26 seconds away from the National Record shared by Mireia Belmonte and Duane Da Rocha. Vall took 2nd in that race in 1:01.20, which was a FINA “A” cut and confirms her spot for Worlds in that event as well. Sergio Ortega Perez won the men’s 50 breaststroke in 27.09, which left him just .35 seconds from the Spanish Record in the event.

won the men’s 50 breaststroke in 27.09, which left him just .35 seconds from the Spanish Record in the event. Hugo Gonzalez won the men’s 100 fly by more than a second in 51.71. After spending a year training in the American collegiate system, Gonzalez returned home to train in Spain this season. The IMs will be his primary focus this week.

won the men’s 100 fly by more than a second in 51.71. After spending a year training in the American collegiate system, Gonzalez returned home to train in Spain this season. The IMs will be his primary focus this week. Aina Hierro Pujol won the women’s 100 fly in 59.86.

won the women’s 100 fly in 59.86. Miguel Duran Navia won the men’s 400 free in 3:43.19.

won the men’s 400 free in 3:43.19. Real Canoe NC won the men’s 800 free relay by more than 4 seconds in 7:07.30. Cesar Castro Valle from the 4th- place CN Santa Olaya relay led off his team in 1:44.43, which is a new Championship Record.

Team Standings, After Day 1

Men’s Top 5

Real Canoe – 238 CN Sant Andreu – 201.50 CD Gredos San Diego – 150.50 CN Santa Olaya – 124 CN Sabadell – 114

Women’s Top 5