Abby Herscu Posts Nation Leading 200 br, Brandon Fischer Races Intrasquad Meet

Livermore Aquacowboys Time Trial

October 10th, 2020

Livermore Valley Tennis Club, Livermore, California

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results (by event)

Results (by athlete)

On Saturday, October 10th, the Livermore Aquacowboys, located in Livermore, California, hosted a one-day intrasquad meet that featured multiple best times and fast swims.

Four of those best times came from current high school junior Abigail Herscu. Herscu swam three best times throughout the meet, dropping time in the 200 breast (2:13.11), 100 fly (57.48), and 200 IM (2:05.41). The most impressive of those swims is the 200 breast, which marks the fastest swim in the country for her age group this year.

Joining Herscu in posting impressive times at the intrasquad was 31-year old Olympic hopeful and US National Teamer Brandon Fischer.

Fischer, who is the middle of his second comeback to swimming, competed in the 50, 100, and 200 breasts, finishing in 24.67/53.42/1:54.37 respectively. These times were all just shy of his best times in the events, with his time in the 200 marking his fastest time since 2011.

Fischer broke back into prominence last summer when, competing at the Clovis stop of the Pro Swim Series, he broke the 1:00 barrier in the 100 breast. His time of 59.86 ranked him 3rd in the country at the time, falling behind Cody Miller and Michael Andrew. He currently ranks 8th among American men during the 2020 Olympic quad.

Other Notable Swims