Kamminga & Company Head To 2020 HPC Invitational

2020 HPC INVITATIONAL (NED)

Saturday, October 17th & Sunday, October 18th

Amsterdam, Netherlands

SCM (25m)

Qualification meet for 2021 European Short Course Championships

Qualification meet for 2021 World Short Course Championships

Entries/Results

While the likes of Dutch speedsters Kira Toussaint and Ranomi Kromowidjojo are competing during the first weekend of the International Swimming League’s (ISL) season 2, many of their compatriots will be throwing down swims of their own domestically at the HPC Invitational.

Originally slated to be the weekend of the annual Martinez Chocolate competition, due to the coronavirus pandemic events were shaken up to result in this High-Performance Invitational taking place instead.

The competition isn’t to be taken lightly, as qualification for the 2021 European Short Course Championships and 2021 World Short Course Championships are on the line. This isn’t the sole qualification opportunity, but it does give contestants a chance to stake their claims on events early by way of hitting the necessary qualification times posted at the bottom of this article.

Look for some fireworks in the men’s sprint events, with the current and former national record-holders ready to rock on the 50m free event. Kenzo Simons is the only Dutchman ever to get under 21 seconds in this SCM 50 free in 20.98, but Jesse Puts will push him to the wall with a seed time of 21.08.

NC State’s Nyls Korstanje will also be in the mix, owning the nation’s junior record in 21.59. There’ll be another Korstanje in the race as well, with younger brother Tim Korstanje positioned 8th in 22.42.

Kyle Stolk enters the men’s 100m free conversation along with the aforementioned, as does Maarten Brzoskowski. Luc Kroon is slated to take on his mid-distance free specialties while one of the world’s fastest breaststrokers currently, Arno Kamminga, will be present across his discipline this weekend.

On the women’s side, Kim Busch, Marrit Steenbergen, Rosey Metz, Tes Schouten and Kinge Zandriga are among the competitors entered across several events for this weekend.

Qualifying Times for 2020 European Short Course Championships

Qualifying Times for 2021 World Short Course Championships