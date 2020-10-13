Crosby and Jordan Lead St. Joseph’s to SCHSL 3A State Championship Title

2020 SCHSL Boy’s 3A State Swimming Championships

October 12, 2020

North Charleston Aquatic Center, North Charleston, SC

Course: SCY

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 SCHSL 3A Boy’s Championships”

The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) held its State Championship meets this weekend, marking the first high school state championship meet since the coronavirus pandemic. The 3 girl’s state championship meets are to be held on Saturday, with the boys racing on Monday.

The meet was held at the North Charleston Aquatic Center, which has the capacity to hold over 1,000 swimmers. Due to COVID restrictions, there were no spectators allowed at the meet, and the number of swimmers participating had to also be limited.

The 3A Division has the smallest schools of the SCHSL’s three swimming divisions, under its recent reclassification that was based on enrollment numbers as of mid-2019.

This year’s team race saw St. Joseph’s Catholic School run away with the title, scoring a total of 410 points. With their win, St. Joseph’s secured their 4th straight state title since beginning their run in 2017.

Top 5 Teams:

St. Joseph’s (410) Bishop England (373.5) Academic Magnet (327) Oceanside Collegiate Academy (262) Christ Church Episcopal School (261.5)

St. Joseph’s began its day by winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:37.98. The team of Gabe Lagleva, Jack Doyle, Colin Jordan, and Silas Crosby managed to defend the title the school earned last year.

Immediately afterward, St. Joseph’s got its first individual win of the day thanks to Crosby, who swam away with the title in the 200 freestyle. His time of 1:43.85 beat the runner-up by over 6 seconds and was over a second faster than the time he went a year ago.

Jordan also chipped in with an individual event win by touching first in the 100 freestyle. The sophomore touched a second and a half in-front of his next closest competitor, splitting a 22.35/24.30 en route to a final time of 46.65.

In the next event, the 500 freestyle, Crosby earned his third win of the day, swimming to a final time of 4:40.20. With this, he earned his fourth straight title in the 500, winning the event each year of his high school career.

In the 100 backstroke, Jordan also earned his third win of the day, hitting the wall in a final time of 54.02. This was over a 2 second drop from his seed time.

St. Joseph finished its day with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Jordan, Lagleva, Doyle, and Crosby combined for a final time of 3:17.84 to touch 7 seconds ahead of the field. The victory gave Jordan and Crosby a perfect 48 points for the day and a total of 4 wins each.

Crosby, who is committed to swim for the US Military Academy next year now owns a total of 12 state championship titles over his four year career.

Other Highlights: