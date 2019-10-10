8x Massachusetts HS State Champion Kerrigan Hemp Verbally Commits to Denver

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kerrigan Hemp from Methuen, Massachusetts has announced her intention to swim for the University of Denver in the class of 2024.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and attended the University of Denver in the fall 2020. I want to thank my family friends and coaches for supporting me. I can’t wait to be a Pioneer!!!”

Hemp, a senior at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and eight-time Massachusetts Division 2 state champion. Individually, she won the 100 free (52.17) and 100 back (56.44) as a freshman at the MIAA Fall Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships. The next year she prevailed in the 50 free (24.02) and 100 back (56.82, meet record). Last fall she won the 500 free (5:07.52) and 100 back (57.03). Hemp was honored as both a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and Boston Herald All-Scholastic athlete for the first three years of high school. She was also selected to the Merrimack Valley All-Conference team for the past three years and was MVP and co-MVP for her freshman and sophomore years and was named the Eagle Tribune Swimmer of the Year.

Hemp now represents Solo Aquatics in club swimming, but for 11 years she was with North Andover/Andover YMCA. During that time she was a multiple-time and multiple-event finalist at YMCA National Championships in freestyle and backstroke. This summer she placed 5th in the 100m back (1:04.77) and 17th in the 200 back (2:20.95) at long course YNats. Last spring she swam the 50/100/500 free, 100/200 back, and 200 breast at Ithaca Sectionals. She finaled in the 500 free and 100/200 back and scored a PB in the 500 free.

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 24.02

100 Free – 52.04

500 Free – 5:04.25

100 Back – 55.39

200 Back – 1:59.70

While Hemp’s best 100/200 backstroke times date from December 2016 and 2015, respectively, she went 56.36 and 2:01.57 in 2019. Both of those more recent times would have easily scored in the A finals at 2019 Summit League Championships. Hemp also would have made the A final of the 500 free. She will overlap two years with backstroker Livi Schmid (57.07/2:02.54 last season) and freestylers Angie Lindsay (4:54.60) and Izzy Smith (4:58.36).

