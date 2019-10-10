Stanford Maintains #1 Ranking, Fordham Returns to the Top 20 in WP Week 6 Poll

With just four Week 5 upsets and just one involving a Top 10 team, it is no surprise that the rankings stayed relatively calm.

#1 Stanford (11-1) held down the top spot for the second straight week after besting #3 Pacific 11-8 on Sunday with help from hat tricks by Tyler Abramson and AJ Rossman.

The Cardinal are followed by #2 UCLA and #3 Pacific, who maintain their poll positions from a week ago. USC and UC Santa Barbara swapped spots, checking in a #4 and #5 respectively after the Trojans avenged their Sept. 15 loss to the Gauchos with a 10-9 win on Sunday. Jake Erhardt put int he game winner for USC with 6:48 to play in the fourth quarter, but it was Jacob Mercep to paced the team offensively, notching a hat trick.

The only other movement in the Top 10 saw Harvard climb two spots from #12 to #10, bumping Loyola Marymount and UC Davis, who were tied for 10th last week to #11 and #12 respectively. The Crimson went 3-0 last week, topping #18 Princeton 12-9, #17 St. Francis Brooklyn 17-15 and Iona 19-9. Dennis Blyashov netted 13 goals on the weekend to lead the Harvard attack.

Fordham was the biggest mover of the week, jumping back into the Top 20 at #17 after a week among the vote getters. The Rams downed #16 Cal Baptist 11-10 in overtime thanks to hat tricks by Jake Miller-Tolt and Dimitris Koukias. Miller-Tolt sealed the upset, sinking a penalty shot with 37 seconds left in the second overtime stanza.

Cal Baptist kept its spot in the Top 20 but fell from #16 to the #20 position after going 1-3 at the Gary Troyer Tournament. The Lancers fell to RV Fordham (11-10 OT), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (8-7) and #18 Pomona-Pitzer (10-7), but topped #20 Whittier (12-11).

Whittier fell out of the Top 20, dropping to a spot among the five vote getters outside of the poll.

Santa Clara and Navy each were mentioned among the vote getters on in this week’s poll. The Broncos went 4-0 at the Gary Troyer Tournament, besting Cal Lutheran (14-5), Wagner (13-11), La Verne (17-12) and Occidental (18-10), moving to 8-4 on the year. Navy is back among the vote getters after a 4-0 weekend, besting Air Force (13-12), Chapman (19-11), Redlands (13-11) and Concordia (Irvine)(13-11) to move to 11-6.

Week 6 action begins at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday when #1 Stanford takes on RV Santa Clara.

Collegiate Water Polo Men’s Top 20