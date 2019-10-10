Stanford Maintains #1 Ranking, Fordham Returns to the Top 20 in WP Week 6 Poll

With just four Week 5 upsets and just one involving a Top 10 team, it is no surprise that the rankings stayed relatively calm.
#1 Stanford (11-1) held down the top spot for the second straight week after besting #3 Pacific 11-8 on Sunday with help from hat tricks by Tyler Abramson and AJ Rossman.
The Cardinal are followed by #2 UCLA and #3 Pacific, who maintain their poll positions from a week ago. USC and UC Santa Barbara swapped spots, checking in a #4 and #5 respectively after the Trojans avenged their Sept. 15 loss to the Gauchos with a 10-9 win on Sunday. Jake Erhardt put int he game winner for USC with 6:48 to play in the fourth quarter, but it was Jacob Mercep to paced the team offensively, notching a hat trick.
The only other movement in the Top 10 saw Harvard climb two spots from #12 to #10, bumping Loyola Marymount and UC Davis, who were tied for 10th last week to #11 and #12 respectively. The Crimson went 3-0 last week, topping #18 Princeton 12-9, #17 St. Francis Brooklyn 17-15 and Iona 19-9. Dennis Blyashov netted 13 goals on the weekend to lead the Harvard attack.
Fordham was the biggest mover of the week, jumping back into the Top 20 at #17 after a week among the vote getters. The Rams downed #16 Cal Baptist 11-10 in overtime thanks to hat tricks by Jake Miller-Tolt and Dimitris Koukias. Miller-Tolt sealed the upset, sinking a penalty shot with 37 seconds left in the second overtime stanza.
Cal Baptist kept its spot in the Top 20 but fell from #16 to the #20 position after going 1-3 at the Gary Troyer Tournament. The Lancers fell to RV Fordham (11-10 OT), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (8-7) and #18 Pomona-Pitzer (10-7), but topped #20 Whittier (12-11).
Whittier fell out of the Top 20, dropping to a spot among the five vote getters outside of the poll.
Santa Clara and Navy each were mentioned among the vote getters on in this week’s poll. The Broncos went 4-0 at the Gary Troyer Tournament, besting Cal Lutheran (14-5), Wagner (13-11), La Verne (17-12) and Occidental (18-10), moving to 8-4 on the year. Navy is back among the vote getters after a 4-0 weekend, besting Air Force (13-12), Chapman (19-11), Redlands (13-11) and Concordia (Irvine)(13-11) to move to 11-6.
Week 6 action begins at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday when #1 Stanford takes on RV Santa Clara.
|Oct. 9
|#1 Stanford at RV Santa Clara
|7 p.m.
|Cal Tech at Occidental
|10 p.m.
|Chapman at RV Whittier
|10 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at #18 Pomona-Pitzer
|10 p.m.
|La Verne at Redlands
|10 p.m.
Collegiate Water Polo Men’s Top 20
|Rank
|Team
|Week 4 Poll
|Points
|1
|Stanford University
|1
|98
|2
|University of California-Los Angeles
|2
|94
|3
|University of the Pacific
|3
|88
|4
|University of Southern California
|5
|87
|5
|University of California-Santa Barbara
|4
|82
|6
|University of California
|6
|74
|7
|Pepperdine University
|7
|70
|8
|Long Beach State University
|8
|65
|9
|University of California-San Diego
|9
|58
|10
|Harvard University
|12
|54
|11
|Loyola Marymount University
|10 (T)
|51
|12
|University of California-Davis
|10 (T)
|41
|13
|University of California-Irvine
|13
|37
|14
|George Washington University
|15
|29
|15
|Bucknell University
|14
|27
|16
|St. Francis College Brooklyn
|17
|23
|17
|Fordham University
|RV
|21
|18
|Pomona-Pitzer Colleges
|18 (T)
|20
|19
|Princeton University
|18 (T)
|13
|20
|California Baptist University
|16
|10
|RV
|San Jose State University
|RV
|6
|RV
|Whittier College
|20
|4
|RV
|Santa Clara University
|NR
|2
|RV
|United States Naval Academy
|NR
|1
|RV
|Brown University
|RV
|1
