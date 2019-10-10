Indiana State Adds Verbal from Carmel Breaststroker Makayla Sura

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carmel, Indiana’s Makayla Sura has announced her verbal commitment to Indiana State University for 2020-21. She will join Ellen Fero and Anna Freed in the class of 2024.

“I would like to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Indiana State University! Thank you for all the support and love! Go Sycamores!💙”

Sura swims for Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club and specializes in breaststroke and IM. She is coming off an outstanding long-course season in which she improved her lifetime bests across the board: 50/100/200/400 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She wrapped up her summer at Indiana LSC Senior State Long Course Championships, swimming 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. She placed 22nd in the 100 breast and 19th in the 200 breast. Similarly, in short-course season she dropped time in th 50/100/500 free, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She was a finalist in all the events she swam (100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, 200/400 IM) at the LSC Senior Championships. Two weeks later she swam at Indy Sectionals and finaled in the 100 breast, coming in 30th with a PB of 1:16.31.

Sura will be in good company when she gets to Terre Haute. Three Sycamores scored in the 100 breast at MVC Championships, including Kerry Tepe (1:04.35/2:23.06 last season) in the A final; Anna-Maria Nasiou (1:04.42/2:23.45) and Megan Schade (1:04.70/2:22.03) in the B final. Schade was an A-finalist in the 200 breast while Tepe and Nasiou scored in the B final. Sura’s best times would have put her in the B finals of both events. She also would have been a B-finalist in the 200 IM and a C-finalist in the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:06.31

200 breast – 2:23.63

200 IM – 2:11.65

400 IM – 4:37.25

