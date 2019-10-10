MO Record-holder Cabrini Johnson Sends Verbal Commitment to Missouri State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rogersville, Missouri-native Cabrini Johnson has elected to remain in state for the next four years and has verbally committed to the Missouri State University class of 2024.

“Beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Missouri State next year!!!🐻🆙”

Johnson is a senior at Logan-Rogersville High School. She broke the Class 1 state record in the 100 breast at the 2019 MSHSAA Girls Class 1 State Championships in February with 1:04.09 in prelims. Although a touch slower in finals (1:04.71) she still won the state title by over half a body length. She also finished 3rd in the 500 free (5:10.64) and contributed to the 4th-place 200 medley relay (29.54 breaststroke) and 13th-place 200 free relay (25.83 split).

Johnson swims year-round for Springfield Aquatics. She notched PBs in the 200 free, 100 back, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM during her junior year of high school. Swimming at Columbia Sectionals last March, she finaled in the 50 breast (10th), 100 breast (16th), 200 breast (14th), and 200 IM (31st). This summer, she competed at Jenks Sectionals and Des Moines Futures and wrapped up her long-course season with new PBs in the 50/100/400 free and 200 IM.

Johnson’s 100 breast and 200 breast times would have been Missouri State’s top performances last season. She would have scored in the A finals of both events at 2019 MVC Championships. She also would have made the C finals of the 200 IM and 500 free.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 30.12

100 breast – 1:04.09

200 breast – 2:20.03

200 IM – 2:10.79

500 free – 5:08.45

