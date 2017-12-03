5 Recruit Max McHugh In Command in his First and Last HS Season

High school senior Max McHugh, our #5 recruit from the class of 2018, is currently competing in his first high school swim season after opting to focus on club swimming for his first three years.

McHugh is primarily a breaststroker. His top times include a 52.46 100 breast, 1:55.38 200 breast, and a 1:49.41 200 IM

He represents the combined Wisconsin Division II team of Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol/Southern Door, which kicked off its season in early November. The team competed at the Plymouth Boys Invite last weekend, and McHugh showed the field just how good he is.

In the 200 IM, he won the race by nearly 18 seconds, throwing down a 1:54.56, splitting 24.50/29.60/31.92/28.54.

In the 100 breast, McHugh went 54.12 , demolishing the current Division II state record of 56.43. He was just shy of the overall state record, 54.08, set by now-freshman at Ohio State Paul Delakis.

He also split 24.17 on the breaststroke leg of his team’s first-place 200 medley relay. They won in 1:42.72, nearly eight seconds ahead of the second-place team, whose splits were nearly identical outside of the breaststroke swims.

To close out the meet, McHugh dropped a 20.74 on the anchor leg of his 200 free relay, with the team winning in 1:32.73.

Click here to see the full results.

He is committed to swim next year at the University of Minnesota, where his brother Conner is currently a senior. Conner also swam last weekend, and went slightly slower than Max did in his 50 breast split (24.29) on the medley relay.