Nick Adcock Picks Up Three S10 American Records

At the USMS Last Chance Meet in Gettysburg, PA, on November 11th, 24-year-old Nick Adcock took down the S10 American records in the short course meters 50, 100, and 200 back.

Adcock nabbed the 50 record using his split from the 100. He clocked in at 34.41 for the first 50, and went 35.13 in the second for a final time of 1:09.54 — his second American record in the race.

For the 200 back record, he went 2:32.29.

Adock recently left his former team, Lower Moreland Swimming & Diving, to train with the North Baltimore Aquatic Club under Paul Yetter while he attends grad school at the University of Maryland – Baltimore County.

In addition to his record-setting performances, Adcock also swam the 100 fly (1:06.69), and the 50 free (28.91).

Click here to view all results from the meet.

Adcock also owns the S10 50 yard fly American record, set in March, when he went 27.21.