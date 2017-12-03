Swimming TopTenTweets: Winter Nationals Edition

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round of the best of the swimming Twitterverse. We were treated to a ton of fast swimming this week, which means Twitter was a treat as well. From Rowdy Gaines‘ legendary reactions to Ashley Neidigh‘s real reason for success, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
@ArthurAlbiero dropped a 💣tonight 🔥‼️🤣 #hesback #4MoreYears #ThisMightHappenALot
But for real, @AlbieroNick triple tonight (2BK,2FL,Relay)👀 pic.twitter.com/k2gfFJFQ4g
— UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) December 3, 2017
Freudian slip on our part…with a strong response from Louisville (there are five members of the Albiero family in the sport).
#9
Nathan Adrian 18.77.
Michael Andrew 19.17. pic.twitter.com/TRv9tR5661
— swimnerd (@SwimNerds) November 30, 2017
We just needed an excuse to watch this again. A full decade older than Michael Andrew, Nathan Adrian has still got it.
#8
You’re gonna be saying this again once those #swimsquads start #sandenosquad
— Jacob Pebley (@Jacob_Pebley) November 27, 2017
Nothing like a little extra competition between the most competitive athletes in the world (though we hope no swimmers go through the ups-and-downs that the Raiders have).
#7
THIS ⬇️ is the power of buying in‼️ @CATTERMOLEE & @Barrett_Grahamm have come a long way in a short time, but there is more work to be done. #EDS throwing down at @USASwimming Winter Nats‼️ #TPT #WLL pic.twitter.com/IRXdX4rasW
— Kameron Chastain (@CardsCoachKam) December 3, 2017
It’s safe to say that Louisville’s program is working for Sophie Cattermole and Graham Barrett.
#6
American Record!! 4:07.2! 500 yard free! Last 100 49.1….Zane Grothe!!
— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) November 30, 2017
Dude in the middle just went 4 minutes and 7 seconds in a 500 freestyle. Wow, Zane, wow! pic.twitter.com/I8h5jxkIcT
— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) November 30, 2017
That’s an average of 49.3 PER 100! https://t.co/MPeBzrN114
— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) November 30, 2017
This tweet progression is making us nostalgic for Rowdy’s Olympic commentary. We’d also give anything for a live look-in on him between 2:50 and 3:02 pm.
#5
Practiced butterfly for a whole week just for that relay https://t.co/95FR6ciKds
— Jacob Pebley (@Jacob_Pebley) November 30, 2017
Good to know that Jacob Pebley will make tough sacrifices to get the job done.
#4
2:03.1/2:04.1 lots of respect. I spent a lot of time visualizing finishing in a 1:38. Awesome to see it done https://t.co/ep0O9GRV4B
— Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) December 1, 2017
Real recognize real.
#3
Zane Grothe speaks for himself (he tweeted this, we promise).
#2
Told @Splashley526 this and then pulls out a 4:34 to WIN nattys!! So proud of you 💪🏼 #WeAreFriends pic.twitter.com/znDJIlqBuY
— Kristen Murslack (@kmurzz16) December 1, 2017
We hope you have friends you care about losing as much as Ashley Neidigh does.
#1
just tryin to get my # of wins to match my # of chins 🙃🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/vHWcAHDIqu
— Melanie Margalis (@melmargalis) December 2, 2017
With 3 wins, we’d call this a success.
