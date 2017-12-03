Swimming TopTenTweets: Winter Nationals Edition

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round of the best of the swimming Twitterverse. We were treated to a ton of fast swimming this week, which means Twitter was a treat as well. From Rowdy Gaines‘ legendary reactions to Ashley Neidigh‘s real reason for success, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Freudian slip on our part…with a strong response from Louisville (there are five members of the Albiero family in the sport).

#9

Nathan Adrian 18.77.

Michael Andrew 19.17. pic.twitter.com/TRv9tR5661 — swimnerd (@SwimNerds) November 30, 2017

We just needed an excuse to watch this again. A full decade older than Michael Andrew, Nathan Adrian has still got it.

#8

You’re gonna be saying this again once those #swimsquads start #sandenosquad — Jacob Pebley (@Jacob_Pebley) November 27, 2017

Nothing like a little extra competition between the most competitive athletes in the world (though we hope no swimmers go through the ups-and-downs that the Raiders have).

#7

THIS ⬇️ is the power of buying in‼️ @CATTERMOLEE & @Barrett_Grahamm have come a long way in a short time, but there is more work to be done. #EDS throwing down at @USASwimming Winter Nats‼️ #TPT #WLL pic.twitter.com/IRXdX4rasW — Kameron Chastain (@CardsCoachKam) December 3, 2017

It’s safe to say that Louisville’s program is working for Sophie Cattermole and Graham Barrett.

#6

American Record!! 4:07.2! 500 yard free! Last 100 49.1….Zane Grothe!! — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) November 30, 2017

Dude in the middle just went 4 minutes and 7 seconds in a 500 freestyle. Wow, Zane, wow! pic.twitter.com/I8h5jxkIcT — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) November 30, 2017

That’s an average of 49.3 PER 100! https://t.co/MPeBzrN114 — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) November 30, 2017

This tweet progression is making us nostalgic for Rowdy’s Olympic commentary. We’d also give anything for a live look-in on him between 2:50 and 3:02 pm.

#5

Practiced butterfly for a whole week just for that relay https://t.co/95FR6ciKds — Jacob Pebley (@Jacob_Pebley) November 30, 2017

Good to know that Jacob Pebley will make tough sacrifices to get the job done.

#4

2:03.1/2:04.1 lots of respect. I spent a lot of time visualizing finishing in a 1:38. Awesome to see it done https://t.co/ep0O9GRV4B — Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) December 1, 2017

Real recognize real.

#3

Zane Grothe speaks for himself (he tweeted this, we promise).

#2

Told @Splashley526 this and then pulls out a 4:34 to WIN nattys!! So proud of you 💪🏼 #WeAreFriends pic.twitter.com/znDJIlqBuY — Kristen Murslack (@kmurzz16) December 1, 2017

We hope you have friends you care about losing as much as Ashley Neidigh does.

#1

just tryin to get my # of wins to match my # of chins 🙃🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/vHWcAHDIqu — Melanie Margalis (@melmargalis) December 2, 2017

With 3 wins, we’d call this a success.