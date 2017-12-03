Swimming TopTenTweets: Winter Nationals Edition

December 03rd, 2017 News

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round of the best of the swimming Twitterverse. We were treated to a ton of fast swimming this week, which means Twitter was a treat as well. From Rowdy Gaines‘ legendary reactions to Ashley Neidigh‘s real reason for success, scroll to see what made the cut!

 

#10

Freudian slip on our part…with a strong response from Louisville (there are five members of the Albiero family in the sport).

#9

We just needed an excuse to watch this again. A full decade older than Michael Andrew, Nathan Adrian has still got it.

#8

Nothing like a little extra competition between the most competitive athletes in the world (though we hope no swimmers go through the ups-and-downs that the Raiders have).

#7

It’s safe to say that Louisville’s program is working for Sophie Cattermole and Graham Barrett.

#6

This tweet progression is making us nostalgic for Rowdy’s Olympic commentary. We’d also give anything for a live look-in on him between 2:50 and 3:02 pm.

#5

Good to know that Jacob Pebley will make tough sacrifices to get the job done.

#4

Real recognize real.

#3

In the last 22 years the 500 yard freestyle American Record has been lowered by only .3 seconds. Last night I lowered it by 1.2 seconds and became the first swimmer ever under 4:08. And I’m just getting started. #nevergiveup #americanrecord #usaswimming #fikeswim #indianaswimming #nationals

A post shared by Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) on

Zane Grothe speaks for himself (he tweeted this, we promise).

#2

We hope you have friends you care about losing as much as Ashley Neidigh does.

#1

With 3 wins, we’d call this a success.

