4x Georgia HS Champ Addie Rose Bullock Commits to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kennesaw Mountain High School’s Addie Rose Bullock has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Harvard University beginning in the fall of the 2019-2020 season. Bullock was accepted in the Early Action application process.

Bullock is a 3-time champion at the Georgia High School Association 6-7A State Championships in the 100 fly (54.33), and a 1-time champion in the 100 back (54.78) in her senior year. She received first team Georgia High School All-State honors all four years of her high school career. In addition, she has been named a 4-time NICSA All-American in the fly, and a 3-time NISCA All-American in the 200 IM.

At the club level, Bullock represents Stingrays Swimming under the coaching of former Swedish Olympian Michael Soderlund and former Scottish national champion Ian Goss.

Her best times would have scored points for the Crimson at the 2019 Ivy League Women’s Championships in the B final in the 200 IM and in the A finals of the 100/200 fly and back, and the 200 free.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 54.86

200 back – 1:58.22

100 fly – 54.03

200 fly – 1:58.58

200 free – 1:48.54

200 IM – 2:02.21

Bullock will be a strong addition to the 2019 Ivy League Champions. She will be the team’s fastest 100 flyer, as Brittany Usinger will be graduating in the spring. She’ll be ranked second for the Crimson in the 100 back and fly and the 200 IM, and third in the 200 free. She will be joining Athena Ye, Felicia Pasadyn, and Natalie Whalen as a member of the class of 2023.

Outside of the pool she is also the athlete representative for Georgia Swimming LSC and she was selected as a member of the national USA Swimming Club Development Committee.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.