USA Swimming Foundation Awards $507,461 in 2019 Make A Splash Funding

The USA Swimming Foundation announced today that it has awarded $507,461 to learn-to-swim programs across the country through its first-round of 2019 grant funding for Make a Splash Local Partners. The grants will go towards swim lesson programs, providing 25,705 children with the opportunity to learn how to swim.

The USA Swimming Foundation vetted more than 240 applications through a competitive annual review process and chose 85 programs to receive funding, 26 of whom are first time USA Swimming Foundation grant recipients. Since 2007, the USA Swimming Foundation has awarded more than $6.2 million dollars to help fund learn-to-swim programs across the country.

“It’s an incredible feeling to know that USA Swimming Foundation funding will be used to create a valuable swimming experience for tens of thousands of children who may not have had the opportunity to learn how to swim,” USA Swimming Foundation Executive Director Debbie Hesse said. “We are thrilled with the depth of this year’s Make a Splash Local Partner applicant pool and we couldn’t be prouder to support these exciting and lifesaving opportunities for children across the country. We owe a tremendous thank you to our partners and donors, who continue to make a difference.”

In 2018, through its Make a Splash Local Partner network, the USA Swimming Foundation helped provide more than 1.3 million children with swimming lessons. Together, the Foundation and their network of 1,000 swim lesson providers across the country are helping to spread national awareness on the importance of learning to swim and bringing together strategic partners to end drowning. More than 7.5 million children have now been served since 2007.

The following USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Local Partners will receive funding through this first round of 2019 grant awards:

Akron Area YMCA Akron, OH Allegan Public Schools Allegan, MI Ambush Swim School Nacogdoches, TX Angels of America’s Fallen Colorado Springs, CO Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Beatrice, NE Belle Chasse YMCA Belle Chasse, LA BGSU Recreation & Wellness Bowling Green, OH Bloomington Community Education Bloomington, MN Bridgeport YMCA Bridgeport, CT Brooklyn Center Community Center Brooklyn Center, MN Buffalo City Swim Racers Buffalo, NY Charles River Aquatics Lynnfield, MA City of Arlington Aquatics Arlington, TX City of Bakersfield Bakersfield, CA City of Boynton Beach Boynton Beach, FL City of Brooklyn Park Brooklyn Park, MN City of Jersey City Jersey City, NJ City of New York Department of Parks & Recreation New York, NY City of South Miami South Miami, FL City of Urbandale Urbandale, IA City of West Palm Beach West Palm Beach, FL Dad’s Club Swim Start Houston, TX DeKalb Aquatics Swim Team Inc. Snellville, GA Duke University Durham, NC Everett YMCA Everett, WA Five Cities Swim Club INC Arroyo Grande, CA Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition Fort Worth, TX Fox Valley Family YMCA Plano, IL Goldfish Swim School – Owings Mills Owings Mills, MD Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club Milford, DE Greensboro Aquatic Center Greensboro, NC Greenview Dolphins Swim Team Columbia, SC Harris County Aquatic Program Houston, TX Hawaii Aquatics Academy Kailua, HI Holland Community Aquatic Center Holland, MI Horizons Savannah Savannah, GA Hunterdon County YMCA Annandale, NJ Hurricane Aquatics Coral Gables, FL Kenosha YMCA Kenosha, WI Leadership, Education and Athletics in Partnership, Inc. New Haven, CT Machine Swim School Vienna, VA Madison Area YMCA Madison, NJ Metro Parks Tacoma Tacoma, WA Metropolitan YMCA of Oranges Hardyston, NJ Muskegon YMCA Muskegon, MI Newport Penguins Swim and Dive Team Newport, KY Robbinsdale Area Schools ISD #281 Plymouth, MN Rocklin Swim Team Rocklin, CA SafeSplash Swim Schools-Little Elm Frisco, TX SafeSplash Swim Schools-McKinney McKinney, TX Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club Houston, TX Sandhills Sandsharks Southern Pines, SC St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation-Aquatics Ft. Pierce, FL Swim Beyond LLC Atlanta, GA SWIMkids USA, Inc. Mesa, AZ SwimLabs Highlands Ranch Highlands Ranch, CO SwimLabs El Dorado Hills El Dorado Hills, CA SwimLabs Littleton Littleton, CO Swimtastic Swim School-Cape Coral Cape Coral, FL Swimtastic Swim School-Fort Myers Fort Myers, FL Swimtastic Swim School-Naples Naples, FL The Gateway Family YMCA- Rahway Branch Rahway, NJ The Greater Marco Family YMCA Marco Island, FL The HUB Recreation Center Marion, IL The Roeper School Bloomfield Hills, MI University of Houston, Recreation & Wellness Center Houston, TX Upper Valley Aquatic Center White River Junction, VT Valley of the Moon Aquatics Sonoma, CA Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center Brown Deer, WI West Cook YMCA Oak Park, IL Williams YMCA of Avery County Linville, NC YMCA of Broome County, Binghamton Branch Binghamton, NY YMCA of Broome County, West Family Branch Johnson City, NY YMCA of Delaware Wilmington, DE YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Simmons Branch Charlotte, NC YMCA of Greater Kansas City Kansas City, MO YMCA of Greater San Antonio San Antonio, TX YMCA of Kokomo Indiana Kokomo, IN YMCA of Marion & Polk Counties Salem, OR YMCA of Orange County Tustin, CA YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities Edina, MN YMCA of Vineland Vineland, NJ YMCA of Greater Houston Area Houston, TX YMCA of Waycross Waycross, GA YWCA Evanston North Shore Evanston, IL

The USA Swimming Foundation works to strengthen the sport of swimming by raising funds to support programs that save lives and build champions, in the pool and in life. To find, get, or give a swim lesson visit: www.usaswimmingfoundation.org

To learn more about the USA Swimming Foundation and the Make a Splash initiative, including grant opportunities, please visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/makeasplash, or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/SwimFoundation

About the USA Swimming Foundation

The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. Established in 2004, the Foundation works to strengthen the sport by saving lives and building champions— in the pool and in life. Whether we’re equipping our children with the life-saving skill of learn-to-swim through our Make a Splash initiative or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levels across the country. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org.

About the USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash initiative

The USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash initiative is a national child-focused water safety campaign, which aims to provide the opportunity for every child in America to learn to swim. Through Make a Splash, the USA Swimming Foundation partners with learn-to-swim providers and water safety advocates across the country to provide swimming lessons and educate children and their families on the importance of learning how to swim. The USA Swimming Foundation has invested millions of dollars to provide grants to qualified Local Partner learn-to-swim programs, to spread national awareness, and to bring together strategic partners to end drowning. To date, 7.5 million children have received the lifesaving gift of swim lessons through the USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Local Partner network, comprised of 1,000 qualified lesson providers across the nation. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/makeasplash.