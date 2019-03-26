Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Foundation Awards $507,461 in 2019 Make A Splash Funding

by SwimSwam 0

March 26th, 2019 Industry, News

The  USA Swimming Foundation announced today that it has awarded $507,461 to learn-to-swim programs across the country through its first-round of 2019 grant funding for Make a Splash Local Partners. The grants will go towards swim lesson programs, providing 25,705 children with the opportunity to learn how to swim.

The USA Swimming Foundation vetted more than 240 applications through a competitive annual review process and chose 85 programs to receive funding, 26 of whom are first time USA Swimming Foundation grant recipients. Since 2007, the USA Swimming Foundation has awarded more than $6.2 million dollars to help fund learn-to-swim programs across the country.

“It’s an incredible feeling to know that USA Swimming Foundation funding will be used to create a valuable swimming experience for tens of thousands of children who may not have had the opportunity to learn how to swim,” USA Swimming Foundation Executive Director Debbie Hesse said. “We are thrilled with the depth of this year’s Make a Splash Local Partner applicant pool and we couldn’t be prouder to support these exciting and lifesaving opportunities for children across the country. We owe a tremendous thank you to our partners and donors, who continue to make a difference.”

In 2018, through its Make a Splash Local Partner network, the USA Swimming Foundation helped provide more than 1.3 million children with swimming lessons. Together, the Foundation and their network of 1,000 swim lesson providers across the country are helping to spread national awareness on the importance of learning to swim and bringing together strategic partners to end drowning. More than 7.5 million children have now been served since 2007.

The following USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Local Partners will receive funding through this first round of 2019 grant awards:

  • Akron Area YMCA
 Akron, OH
  • Allegan Public Schools
 Allegan, MI
  • Ambush Swim School
 Nacogdoches, TX
  • Angels of America’s Fallen
 Colorado Springs, CO
  • Beatrice Mary Family YMCA
 Beatrice, NE
  • Belle Chasse YMCA
 Belle Chasse, LA
  • BGSU Recreation & Wellness
 Bowling Green, OH
  • Bloomington Community Education
 Bloomington, MN
  • Bridgeport YMCA
 Bridgeport, CT
  • Brooklyn Center Community Center
 Brooklyn Center, MN
  • Buffalo City Swim Racers
 Buffalo, NY
  • Charles River Aquatics
 Lynnfield, MA
  • City of Arlington Aquatics
 Arlington, TX
  • City of Bakersfield
 Bakersfield, CA
  • City of Boynton Beach
 Boynton Beach, FL
  • City of Brooklyn Park
 Brooklyn Park, MN
  • City of Jersey City
 Jersey City, NJ
  • City of New York Department of Parks & Recreation
 New York, NY
  • City of South Miami
 South Miami, FL
  • City of Urbandale
 Urbandale, IA
  • City of West Palm Beach
 West Palm Beach, FL
  • Dad’s Club Swim Start
 Houston, TX
  • DeKalb Aquatics Swim Team Inc.
 Snellville, GA
  • Duke University
 Durham, NC
  • Everett YMCA
 Everett, WA
  • Five Cities Swim Club INC
 Arroyo Grande, CA
  • Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition
 Fort Worth, TX
  • Fox Valley Family YMCA
 Plano, IL
  • Goldfish Swim School – Owings Mills
 Owings Mills, MD
  • Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club
 Milford, DE
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center
 Greensboro, NC
  • Greenview Dolphins Swim Team
 Columbia, SC
  • Harris County Aquatic Program
 Houston, TX
  • Hawaii Aquatics Academy
 Kailua, HI
  • Holland Community Aquatic Center
 Holland, MI
  • Horizons Savannah
 Savannah, GA
  • Hunterdon County YMCA
 Annandale, NJ
  • Hurricane Aquatics
 Coral Gables, FL
  • Kenosha YMCA
 Kenosha, WI
  • Leadership, Education and Athletics in Partnership, Inc.
 New Haven, CT
  • Machine Swim School
 Vienna, VA
  • Madison Area YMCA
 Madison, NJ
  • Metro Parks Tacoma
 Tacoma, WA
  • Metropolitan YMCA of Oranges
 Hardyston, NJ
  • Muskegon YMCA
 Muskegon, MI
  • Newport Penguins Swim and Dive Team
 Newport, KY
  • Robbinsdale Area Schools ISD #281
 Plymouth, MN
  • Rocklin Swim Team
 Rocklin, CA
  • SafeSplash Swim Schools-Little Elm
 Frisco, TX
  • SafeSplash Swim Schools-McKinney
 McKinney, TX
  • Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club
 Houston, TX
  • Sandhills Sandsharks
 Southern Pines, SC
  • St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation-Aquatics
 Ft. Pierce, FL
  • Swim Beyond LLC
 Atlanta, GA
  • SWIMkids USA, Inc.
 Mesa, AZ
  • SwimLabs Highlands Ranch
 Highlands Ranch, CO
  • SwimLabs El Dorado Hills
 El Dorado Hills, CA
  • SwimLabs Littleton
 Littleton, CO
  • Swimtastic Swim School-Cape Coral
 Cape Coral, FL
  • Swimtastic Swim School-Fort Myers
 Fort Myers, FL
  • Swimtastic Swim School-Naples
 Naples, FL
  • The Gateway Family YMCA- Rahway Branch
 Rahway, NJ
  • The Greater Marco Family YMCA
 Marco Island, FL
  • The HUB Recreation Center
 Marion, IL
  • The Roeper School
 Bloomfield Hills, MI
  • University of Houston, Recreation & Wellness Center
 Houston, TX
  • Upper Valley Aquatic Center
 White River Junction, VT
  • Valley of the Moon Aquatics
 Sonoma, CA
  • Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center
 Brown Deer, WI
  • West Cook YMCA
 Oak Park, IL
  • Williams YMCA of Avery County
 Linville, NC
  • YMCA of Broome County, Binghamton Branch
 Binghamton, NY
  • YMCA of Broome County, West Family Branch
 Johnson City, NY
  • YMCA of Delaware
 Wilmington, DE
  • YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Simmons Branch
 Charlotte, NC
  • YMCA of Greater Kansas City
 Kansas City, MO
  • YMCA of Greater San Antonio
 San Antonio, TX
  • YMCA of Kokomo Indiana
 Kokomo, IN
  • YMCA of Marion & Polk Counties
 Salem, OR
  • YMCA of Orange County
 Tustin, CA
  • YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities
 Edina, MN
  • YMCA of Vineland
 Vineland, NJ
  • YMCA of Greater Houston Area
 Houston, TX
  • YMCA of Waycross
 Waycross, GA
  • YWCA Evanston North Shore
 Evanston, IL

The USA Swimming Foundation works to strengthen the sport of swimming by raising funds to support programs that save lives and build champions, in the pool and in life. To find, get, or give a swim lesson visit: www.usaswimmingfoundation.org

To learn more about the USA Swimming Foundation and the Make a Splash initiative, including grant opportunities, please visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/makeasplash, or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/SwimFoundation

About the USA Swimming Foundation 

The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming.  Established in 2004, the Foundation works to strengthen the sport by saving lives and building champions— in the pool and in life. Whether we’re equipping our children with the life-saving skill of learn-to-swim through our Make a Splash initiative or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levels across the country. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org.

About the USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash initiative

The USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash initiative is a national child-focused water safety campaign, which aims to provide the opportunity for every child in America to learn to swim. Through Make a Splash, the USA Swimming Foundation partners with learn-to-swim providers and water safety advocates across the country to provide swimming lessons and educate children and their families on the importance of learning how to swim. The USA Swimming Foundation has invested millions of dollars to provide grants to qualified Local Partner learn-to-swim programs, to spread national awareness, and to bring together strategic partners to end drowning. To date, 7.5 million children have received the lifesaving gift of swim lessons through the USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Local Partner network, comprised of 1,000 qualified lesson providers across the nation. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/makeasplash.

