SwimSwam Pulse: Voters Pick Texas Over Cal By Narrow 1.1% Margin

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers for their NCAA men’s title predictions:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win 2019 Men’s NCAAs?



Texas – 44.4%

Cal – 43.3%

Indiana – 7.7%

NC State – 2.9%

Other – 1.7%

Voters are extremely split on who will win the 2019 men’s Division I NCAA title: Texas led our poll, but by barely more than one percentage point, and by just 7 total votes.

This is certainly the most split fans have been over the past few years, no matter how much the narrative of ‘everyone is doubting Texas’ persisted. Last year, we ran a poll before the meet, with Texas topping Cal 47.0% to 30.4%. The year prior, Texas led our pre-meet poll 74.5% to 14.0%. Indeed, almost every time we’ve had an NCAA-centric poll, the vast majority of voters have backed Texas.

Texas fans and athletes have used the famous Bill Simmons ‘nobody believes in us’ card to perfection the past couple years, somehow reframing themselves as doubted underdogs even as polls show a strongly-held belief that they would, indeed, win. This should be the first year in a long while that anybody is doubting Texas, at least from a numbers perspective. The Longhorns are still considered the favorites to repeat (they’ve been #1 in our Power Ranks in four out of five editions this season), but by a much narrower margin. Only 4 of our 5 rankers put Texas at #1, and SwimSwam readers are even more split, judging by this poll.

Indiana garnered just 7.7% of the votes. Last year, they got 4.7% of the votes going into the meet, but spiked when we posed the question again during the first two days of the meet – they wound up getting 31% of winner votes during the meet, leading Texas and Cal.

NC State got almost three percent, and other teams took in about a percent and a half.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters for their thoughts on the controversial DQ of Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey out of the 200 IM at women’s NCAAs:

Did you agree with the DQ of Siobhan Haughey in the 200 IM at NCAAs? Yes, she took an extra dolphin kick

It was a questionable, but defensible, call

No, her pullout was perfectly legal

Unsure View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

