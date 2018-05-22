37 Division I Swimmers Named Academic All-District Selections

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District At-Large teams last week and 20 Division I men’s swimmers and 17 women’s swimmers were among those honored.
Honorees are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June.
The All-District teams are divided into eight geographic regions across the United States and Canada and in four divisions (NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the College Division). The College Division includes all NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.
At-large teams include all sports outside of the eight sports with their own Academic All-America programs (men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.) The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.
Headlining the group are 2016 Olympians Katie Ledecky, who is swimming collegiately at Stanford, and Caeleb Dressel, who is now competing at Florida.
N.C. State men’s swimmer Anton Ipsen and Auburn’s Peter Holoda also competed in Rio, representing Denmark and Hungary respectively. Ipsen is the defending NCAA Champion in the 1650 free.
Men’s Swimming Division I
District I (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT)
- Dean Farris, Harvard
District II (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, NJ, PA, WV)
- Zach Piedt, Navy
District 3 (NC, TN, VA)
- Anton Ipsen, North Carolina State
- Riley League, Davidson
- Joey Reilman, Tennessee
- Andreas Vazaios, N.C. State
District 4 (AL, FL, GA, PR, SC)
- Laurent Bam, Alabama
- Caeleb Dressel, Florida
- Peter Holoda, Auburn
- Robert Howard, Alabama
- Luke Kaliszak, Alabama
- Braxton Young, Alabama
District 5 (IL, IN, MI, OH)
- Marat Amaltdinov, Purdue
- Chris Cole, Southern Illinois
- Steve Fishman, Eastern Illinois
- PJ Ransford, Michigan
- Alex Wolfred, Xavier
District 6 (AR, IA, LA, MN, MO, MS, ND, SD, WI)
- Mitchell Petras, LSU
District 8 (AK, AZ, CA, HI, NV, OR, UT, WA, Canada)
- Matt Denkers, BYU
- Pawel Furtek, USC
Women’s At-Large Honorees
District 1
- Nele Albers, Fordham
- Serica Hallstead, Army
District 2
- Fiona Caulfield, American
- Amelie Currat, West Virginia
- Asia Seidt, Kentucky
District 3
- Catherine Allen, UNC Asheville
- Alicia Finnigan, Liberty
- Hannah Moore, N.C. State
District 4
- Temarie Tomley, Alabama
District 5
- Delaney Duncan, Eastern Michigan
- Bryn Handley, Southern Illinois
District 6
- Sharli Brady, Missouri
- Sydney Zupan, Missouri State
District 7
- Allyson Kleinsorgen, Boise State
District 8
- Amy Bilquist, Cal
- Ella Eastin, Stanford
- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
