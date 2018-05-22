37 Division I Swimmers Named Academic All-District Selections

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District At-Large teams last week and 20 Division I men’s swimmers and 17 women’s swimmers were among those honored.

Honorees are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June.

The All-District teams are divided into eight geographic regions across the United States and Canada and in four divisions (NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the College Division). The College Division includes all NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.

At-large teams include all sports outside of the eight sports with their own Academic All-America programs (men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.) The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

Headlining the group are 2016 Olympians Katie Ledecky, who is swimming collegiately at Stanford, and Caeleb Dressel, who is now competing at Florida.

N.C. State men’s swimmer Anton Ipsen and Auburn’s Peter Holoda also competed in Rio, representing Denmark and Hungary respectively. Ipsen is the defending NCAA Champion in the 1650 free.

The full list of men’s at-large honorees is here, while the women’s listing can be found here.

Men’s Swimming Division I

District I (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT)

Dean Farris, Harvard

District II (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, NJ, PA, WV)

Zach Piedt, Navy

District 3 (NC, TN, VA)

District 4 (AL, FL, GA, PR, SC)

District 5 (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Marat Amaltdinov, Purdue

Chris Cole, Southern Illinois

Steve Fishman, Eastern Illinois

PJ Ransford , Michigan

, Michigan Alex Wolfred, Xavier

District 6 (AR, IA, LA, MN, MO, MS, ND, SD, WI)

Mitchell Petras, LSU

District 8 (AK, AZ, CA, HI, NV, OR, UT, WA, Canada)

Matt Denkers, BYU

Pawel Furtek, USC

Women’s At-Large Honorees

District 1

Nele Albers, Fordham

Serica Hallstead, Army

District 2

Fiona Caulfield, American

Amelie Currat, West Virginia

Asia Seidt, Kentucky

District 3

District 4

Temarie Tomley, Alabama

District 5

Delaney Duncan, Eastern Michigan

Bryn Handley, Southern Illinois

District 6

Sharli Brady, Missouri

Sydney Zupan, Missouri State

District 7

Allyson Kleinsorgen, Boise State

District 8