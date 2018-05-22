Beauty and the Beast: Taking 5 with Haley Anderson

Courtesy: Eney Jones

“Beauty is whatever gives joy.”

Edna St. Vincent, American Pulitzer Prize winning poet

Haley Anderson was the first American woman to medal in Open Water. She won a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics in the 10k. Anderson also made the 2016 Olympic Team in Rio in the 10k.

You have modeled for Arena, Ralph Lauren and numerous other companies, What are some of your beauty secrets with such a demanding training schedule and dealing with the elements you race in?

My sister Alyssa ( a former Arizona swimmer and a 2012 gold medal Olympian in the 4 x 200 freestyle relay) just got me into a skincare routine, finally. I have been a lot better at wearing face sunscreen since I have been training outdoors my whole life and it’s important to protect your skin. I’m not that big into makeup except eyebrows. Swimming and all the chlorine has bleached my eyebrows so I consider myself an eyebrow master at this point.

Open Water races can be brutal. What types of mental training do you employ?

I’m all about having fun and enjoying my time with people and teammates out of the water and being serious when I dive in. I don’t like to get pumped up before races I just like to hang out. Our races are so long I don’t want to be game mode too long, it’s exhausting mentally.

Food and Fuel. How do you fuel and refuel between practices and after races? What are your favorite foods? How strict are you with your diet?

I’m definitely not strict about my diet, but have become more mindful over time. It’s all about eating the right things at the right times. Refueling right after practice to help recover. I do enjoy sweets too much so I eat a balanced diet to make up for that .

What strength or dryland exercises do you enjoy?

My favorite exercises are ab exercises at the end of my lift. I like to do it in a mini circuit to give it a cardio feel.

What is your definition of beauty?

Joy is the most beautiful thing. People that give joy and have joy about life is beautiful.

More about Eney Jones.