USOC Hires Former FBI Employee As Senior Director of Athlete Safety Facing criticism and lawsuits over its role in the growing sex abuse scandal within organized sport, the U.S. Olympic Committee has named former FBI human resources executive Wendy Guthrie as its senior director of athlete safety.

Katie Ledecky Agli Sponsor: Ed Ora Pagate di ANDREW MERING Il contenuto editoriale è l’opinione del suo autore e non riflette necessariamente le opinioni di SwimSwam. Puoi leggere…

Beauty and the Beast: Taking 5 with Haley Anderson Haley Anderson was the first American woman to medal in Open Water. She won a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics in the 10k. Anderson also made the 2016 Olympic Team in Rio in the 10k.

Carson Foster: What’s His Best Event? (Video) 16-year-old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays passed veteran Matt Grevers on the fourth 50 to grab 3rd in the 200 back. Foster’s 2:00.60 was his fastest ever in-season swim

Mitch Dansky Named Assistant Coach at Notre Dame Former University of Connecticut team captain and Big East distance standout Mitch Dansky has been added to the University of Notre Dame’s coaching staff following five years at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Auburn Finalizes New Staff With LSU’s Jeana Kempe Gary Taylor has filled out his new-look staff at Auburn University, as he’ll officially hire LSU assistant Jeane Kempe, a source tells SwimSwam.