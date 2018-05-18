2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- May 16th-20th, 2018
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- 50m
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Omega Results
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
- Live Stream
After an incredible world record performance in her first race as a professional last night, scorching a 15:20.48 in the 1500 freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianaplis, American superstar Katie Ledecky was back at it on Thursday. Ledecky uncorked a 3:57.94 in the 400 freestyle, breaking her own U.S. Open Record while registering the 2nd fastest swim of all-time.
Ledecky set the U.S. Open Record last summer, swimming to a 3:58.44 at the U.S. World Trials meet contested in the same pool she swam in tonight. Her 3:57.94 knocks former world record holder Federica Pellegrini out of the all-time top ten performances, as the 21-year-old phenom now owns the ten fastest swims ever. Pellegrini set the world record back in the super-suit era of 2009 in 3:59.15. Ledecky currently holds the world record at 3:56.46, done at the Rio Olympics.
Olympic bronze and World Championship silver medalist in this event Leah Smith was 2nd, over eight seconds back of Ledecky in 4:06.67, while Ledecky’s Stanford teammate Katie Drabot had a strong showing to take 3rd in 4:08.29.
|
Fastest Performances Ever
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|3:56.46
|2
|Katie Ledecky
|3:57.94
|3
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.34
|4
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.37
|5
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.44
|6
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.71
|7
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.86
|8
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.98
|9
|Katie Ledecky
|3:59.06
|10
|Katie Ledecky
|3:59.13
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Ledecky Breaks U.S. Open Record, Swims 2nd Fastest 400 Ever In 3:57.9"
She back
I mean even though she didn’t really go anywhere. You know what I mean.
You mean Bruce is back.
Can’t help but wonder if Ledecky’s agent’s negotiations with potential sponsors are ongoing, and if some of them might possibly have expressed some slight doubts about Ledecky’s continued dominance going into 2020. And maybe Ledecky’s agent suggested she make a statement at this meet in order to allay those doubts.
Well, she did, loud and clear, and now the agent’s hand has been strengthened. Smart move, if you ask me.
As sad as it may be that money talks: money talks..so, you may be right. Good for her though, because world records talk, too!
what a legend