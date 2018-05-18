Ledecky Breaks U.S. Open Record, Swims 2nd Fastest 400 Ever In 3:57.9

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

After an incredible world record performance in her first race as a professional last night, scorching a 15:20.48 in the 1500 freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianaplis, American superstar Katie Ledecky was back at it on Thursday. Ledecky uncorked a 3:57.94 in the 400 freestyle, breaking her own U.S. Open Record while registering the 2nd fastest swim of all-time.

Ledecky set the U.S. Open Record last summer, swimming to a 3:58.44 at the U.S. World Trials meet contested in the same pool she swam in tonight. Her 3:57.94 knocks former world record holder Federica Pellegrini out of the all-time top ten performances, as the 21-year-old phenom now owns the ten fastest swims ever. Pellegrini set the world record back in the super-suit era of 2009 in 3:59.15. Ledecky currently holds the world record at 3:56.46, done at the Rio Olympics.

Olympic bronze and World Championship silver medalist in this event Leah Smith was 2nd, over eight seconds back of Ledecky in 4:06.67, while Ledecky’s Stanford teammate Katie Drabot had a strong showing to take 3rd in 4:08.29.