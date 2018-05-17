2018 Indianapolis Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

After a mind boggling world record performance from Katie Ledecky kicked off the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis on Wednesday, the first session of preliminary heats will get underway this morning with four events on tap.

We’ll see heats for both men and women in the 100 fly, 400 free, 200 breast and 100 free, with some notable names in action such as Ledecky (100, 400 free), Nathan Adrian (100 free), Simone Manuel (100 free), Lilly King (200 breast), and Kelsi Dahlia (100 fly, 100 free).

There have been some top seeded scratches this morning, most notably coming from women’s 100 fly 3rd seed Aliena Schmidtke and 8th seed Hali Flickinger. Joao De Lucca, 8th seed in the men’s 100 free, has also scratched. Click here for the full list of scratches from swimmers seeded inside the top-24.

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

Women’s 400 Free Prelims

Men’s 400 Free Prelims

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

Men’s 200 Breast Prelims

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

Men’s 100 Free Prelims