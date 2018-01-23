3 Pool Records Fall While Utah Narrowly Sweeps Denver

Utah vs Denver

Saturday, January 20th

El Pomar Natatorium, Denver, Colorado

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Utah – 151

Denver – 149

Men

Utah – 173.5

Denver – 126.5

Denver hosted Utah for its last home meet of the season, where 3 men’s pool records were broken, the Utes won the women’s meet by just 2 points, and Utah’s men beat Denver pretty handily. Utah and Denver each won 8 events in the women’s meet, while Utah won 10 of 16 men’s events.

The first pool record came when Stephen Calkins (Denver) won the 200 free in a time of 1:38.58. Calkins won the event by 3 seconds over Utah’s Liam O’Haimhirgin. That time marks Calkins’ fastest time in a dual meet this year.

Paul Ungur broke a pool record in the very next men’s race, the 100 back. His time of 47.46 was actually one of his slowest of the season, but was also the 5th fastest 100 back in the NCAA in January.

The last pool record of the day came from Sid Farber in the 50 free. Farber’s time of 19.88 was his fastest time of the season in a dual meet, and was the only time he’d broken 20 seconds in a dual meet until he led off the 200 free relay in 19.97 later on in the meet.

Maddie Myers, a Denver senior, won 3 events in her last meet at the El Pomar Natatorium. Myers took the 200 free, 500 free, and 1000 free in times of 1:50.94, 4:57.15, and 10:12.09. Her 200 time came just 10 minutes after swimming the 1000, and was her 2nd fastest time of the season overall, only slower than her 1:49.23 from the Tennessee Invitational.

The women’s meet came down the the final event, the 200 free relay, which Utah won in a thriller, out-touching Denver 1:33.16 to 1:33.36. The lead-offs for both teams went 23.75, but Utah’s 22.89 on the 2nd leg is what gave them the edge in the end.

Event Winners

WOMEN

MEN

Press Release – Utah:

DENVER – Utah Swimming and Diving had its men’s and women’s teams triumph at Denver in a dual meet for the first time since 2003.

“It was an awesome win for us today,” head coach Joe Dykstra said. “There were a ton of close, fast races and Denver really brought the best out of us. I’d say the highlights were Paul {Ungur} setting the pool record in the 100 back and the women’s meet coming down to the free relay. I am so proud of the fight we showed to get it done.”

Men – Utah 173.5, Denver 126.5

Paul Ungur set the tone for the men’s team by setting a new pool record in the 100 back (47.46) and winning the 100 fly (48.36). He also led off two successful relay events for the Utes top open and close the day.

In the 200 medley, he teamed with Jack Burton , Ben Scott and Rodolfo Moreira to win in 1:28.20. Ungur and Moreira teamed up again, this time with Liam O’Haimhirgin and Clay Stoddard to win the 200 free (1:20.76).

Burton had a fantastic showing, also winning the 100 (56.13) and 200 breast (2:03.72). O’Haimhirgin was a runner-up in the 100 and 200 free while Scott earned a pair of top-five marks, placing second in the 200 fly and third in the 100. Moreira and Stoddard went second and third in the 50 free.

Daniel McArthur turned in a strong performance, winning the 200 IM (1:52.12), placing as the runner-up in the 200 back and going third in the 100 back. Chris Taber also impressed with a win in the 200 fly and on the boards, Nathan Makarewicz swept the 1 meter (263.18) and 3 meter (321.00)

Ganem Tebet finished as the runner-up in the 100 and 200 breast while Brody Lewis , Matteo Sogne , Rahiti De Vos and Cole Avery all earned a pair of top-five marks. Austin Phillips finished with three as he went third in the 200 back, fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 200 free.

Women – Utah 151, Denver 149

The women’s meet came down to the final event, the 200 free relay. Utah’s contingent of Dorien Butter , Gillian St. John , Claire Jackson and Jenna Marsh came out victorious in a time of 1:33.16.

Butter also won the 100 free (51.41) and placed third in the 200 free (1:52.01). Meanwhile, St. John won the 50 free (23.57), with Marsh taking fourth (24.24). St. John also finished second in the 100 fly (56.28) to cap a solid day in the pool.

Genny Robertson picked up a pair of wins for the Utes, claiming the 100 (1:03.22) and 200 breast (2:16.11). Jordan Anderson turned in some big swims, winning the 200 fly (2:04.59) and finishing with top-five marks in the 200 IM (3rd, 2:07.75) and 500 free (4th, (5:05.63).

The Utes swept the boards with Emma Ruchala taking the 1 meter with a score of 263.40. The freshman took second in the 3 meter (245.33), finishing behind teammate Makenzie Caufield (252.08).

Sara McClendon narrowly missed a pair of wins, placing second in the 500 and 1000 free events. The same was also true for Ianire Casarin in the 100 and 200 free. Mandy Gebhart , Mallori Allen and Sarah Lott each finished with a pair of top-five finishes while Darby Wayner accumulated three (100 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM).

The Utes will be back home to host in-state rival BYU next weekend. The meet will take place at the Ute Natatorium. Technically, the match is a home contest for BYU with its natatorium under construction. Diving will get underway on Friday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. with swimming starting on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Press Release – Denver:

DENVER – In her final meet at El Pomar Natatorium, senior Maddie Myers (Arvada, Colo.) won three events, including the 1000 free and the 200 free back-to-back, but it wasn’t enough as the University of Denver women’s swimming and diving team fell to Utah 151-149 on Saturday afternoon at El Pomar Natatorium.

Utah also defeated the Denver men 173.5-126.5, despite new El Pomar Natatorium records from sophomore Sid Farber (Portland, Ore.) in the 50 free and redshirt-freshman Stephen Calkins (Calgary, Alberta) in the 200 free.

The Pioneers opened the swimming portion of the meet with an event win in the 200 medley relay. The quartet of senior Morgan McCormick (Golden, Colo.), junior Bailey Andison (Smiths Falls, Ontario), redshirt-junior Heidi Bradley (Victoria, B.C.) and junior Lauren Moden (Parker, Colo.) combined for a 1:42.25 in the event.

Denver’s women continued their early success in the first individual event of the afternoon as Myers posted a 10:12.09 in the 1000 free to take the top spot.

Sophomore Colin Gilbert (Kamloops, B.C.) was responsible for the first men’s event win of the day, as Gilbert and senior Alex Walton(Atlanta, Ga.) took the top two spots in the men’s 1000 free. Gilbert finished in 9:26.53, 12 seconds ahead of Walton who clocked in at 9:38.35. Sophomore Jesse Haraden (Ballston Spa, N.Y.) nearly made it a podium sweep in the distance race for the Pioneers, but came up 0.15 seconds short with a 9:40.34 to finish fourth.

Less than 15 minutes after her win in the 1000 free, Myers came from behind in the final 25 yards to take the women’s 200 free with a 1:50.94 to earn her second individual win of the afternoon. On the men’s side, Calkins broke his own El Pomar Natatorium record in the 200 free for the second time this year with a 1:38.58. Sophomore Hugo Sykes (Weston, Conn.) took third in the event with a 1:41.54.

McCormick won her first of two backstroke events on Saturday in the 100 back, touching the wall in 54.87 to lead the Pioneers.

A couple of events later, sophomore Josie Valette (Boulder, Colo.), Bradley and sophomore Kylie Cronin (Marblehead, Mass.) took spots 2-4 in the women’s 200 fly on Saturday. Valette led the trio with a 2:05.65, followed closely behind Bradley’s 2:07.37 and Cronin’s 2:08.14.

In the freestyle sprints, Farber broke the school record in the 50 free previously held by assistant coach Kyle Robrock with a 19.88. In the women’s race that preceded it, Moden and senior Morgan Wice-Roslin (Colorado Springs, Colo.) took 2-3 in the 50 free with times of 23.70 and 23.95, respectively.

After the break for diving, Farber got right back in the water to take the men’s 100 free with a time of 44.30, that after taking the tenth of a second for altitude adjusted time earned the sophomore another NCAA B Standard.

McCormick got the Denver women back in the win column in her final meet in these waters with a 2:00.26 in the women’s 200 back, her second of two NCAA B Standards on the day. That was followed up by senior Anton Loncar’s (Hillsboro, Ore.) victory in the same event after he put in a Senior Day performance of 1:46.58, also good for an NCAA B Standard.

The women didn’t win the 200 breast, but did take spots 2-4 against Utah on Saturday. Andison finished second in 2:19.98, freshman Charlotte Simon (Saint Remy, France) finished third with a 2:22.35 and classmate Emily Vandenberg (Ajax, Ontario) clocked in at 2:24.39 to finish fourth.

Myers completed her individual day with a third victory of the afternoon, this time after turning in a 4:57.15 in the women’s 500 free. Junior Annelyse Tullier (Dallas, Texas) also picked up points with a third-place finish in the distance race, timed at 5:03.48.

Gilbert completed his sweep of the men’s distance races with a 4:33.20 in the men’s 500 free. Walton chipped in a third-place finish after posting a 4:41.03.

Bradley took her first individual victory of the day to go along with her meet-opening relay win, standing atop the podium in the 100 fly with a 55.74. Valette took third in the tight race with a 56.61.

Freshman Zora Opalka (Bainbridge Island, Wash.) and redshirt-senior Larissa Grammer (Olathe, Colo.) combined for seven of the 19 points in the women’s one-meter dive. Opalka turned in a 254.40 and Grammer scored 251.78. Sophomore men’s diver Alex Morgan(Dyer, Ind.) led Denver’s men in the one-meter with a 245.78.

Saturday’s NCAA Standards

Men’s 50 Free – Sid Farber – 19.88 – NCAA B Standard

Men’s 100 Free – Sid Farber – 44.20 (aa) – NCAA B Standard

Men’s 200 Free – Stephen Calkins – 1:37.38 (aa) – NCAA B Standard

Women’s 100 Back – Morgan McCormick – 54.77 (aa) – NCAA B Standard

Women’s 200 Back – Morgan McCormick – 1:59.06 (aa) – NCAA B Standard

Men’s 200 Back – Anton Loncar – 1:45.38 (aa) – NCAA B Standard

Saturday’s El Pomar Natatorium Records

Men’s 50 Free – Sid Farber – 19.88 (Kyle Robrock – 19.91 -2017)

Men’s 200 Free – Stephen Calkins – 1:38.58 (he previously held record of 1:38.81)

Saturday’s Event Winners

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – McCormick, Andison, Bradley, Moden – 1:42.25

Women’s 1000 Free – Maddie Myers – 10:12.09

Men’s 1000 Free – Colin Gilbert – 9:26.53

Women’s 200 Free – Maddie Myers – 1:50.94

Men’s 200 Free – Stephen Calkins – 1:38.58

Women’s 100 Back – Morgan McCormick -54.87

Men’s 50 Free – Sid Farber – 19.88

Men’s 100 Free –Sid Farber – 44.30

Women’s 200 Back – Morgan McCormick – 2:00.26

Men’s 200 Back –Anton Loncar – 1:46.58

Women’s 500 Free – Maddie Myers – 4:57.15

Men’s 500 Free – Colin Gilbert – 4:33.20

Women’s 100 Fly – Heidi Bradley – 55.74

Women’s 200 IM – Bailey Andison – 2:04.10