Emory Sweeps Women’s Tri Meet, Delta State Beats Emory in Men’s Dual

Delta State vs Emory vs West Florida

Saturday, January 20th

Cleveland, Mississippi

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Emory: 163, Delta State: 136

Emory: 168, West Florida: 132

West Florida: 162, Delta State: 137

Men

Delta State: 170.5

Emory: 123.5

The Emory women’s team cruised to victories over Delta State and West Florida, while Delta State beat Emory in the men’s meet on Saturday, January 20th.

Delta State’s Celina Batsel won the women’s 50, 100, and 200 free, posting times of 24.21, 52.37, and 1:53.57. She took all 3 in tight races, winning by a combined 1.17 seconds. Batsel got her hand on the wall before West Florida’s Tabitha Read-Cayton by .23 seconds. In the 100, Batsel picked up her win by the largest margin, using faster 1st and 2nd 50s to win by .62 seconds over Emory’s Lucy Daro. In the 200 free, Batsel edged out her teammate, Nadia Tudo Cubells by .32 seconds.

Ollie Smith of Emory took the 50 free in a speedy 20.59. That time comes in just under a second slower than his season best time of 19.60. His season best is also the fastest 50 free in the D3 rankings this season, and the only time under 20 seconds.

Giulio Brugnoni put up sub-50 second performances in the 100 fly and 100 back, posting a 49.88 and 49.41 respectively. Brugnoni’s season best of 47.66 ranks 5th in the D2 100 fly, while his 100 back time of 46.72 is currently ranked 2nd.

Event Winners

WOMEN

200 medley relay: Delta State (Martelli, Batsel, Retherford, Brownlee) – 1:47.02

1000 free: Madeline Pitt (West Florida) – 10:28.08

200 free: Celina Batsel (Delta State) – 1:53.57

100 back: Cindy Cheng (Emory) – 57.13

100 breast: Morgan Ayers (West Florida) – 1:06.18

200 fly: Lucia Martelli (Delta State) – 2:07.04

50 free: Celina Batsel (Delta State) – 24.21

100 free: Celina Batsel (Delta State) – 52.37

200 back: Bethany Seagraves (Emory) – 2:07.40

200 breast: Morgan Ayers (West Florida) – 2:23.58

500 free: Rebecca Upton (Emory) – 5:08.30

100 fly: Lucia Martelli (Delta State) – 56.82

400 IM: Madeline Pitt (West Florida) – 4:33.31

200 free relay: Emory (Muir, Olsen, Taylor, Cheng) – 1:38.03

1 meter diving: Hailey Leonard (Delta State) – 252.90

3 meter diving: Jess Farrell (West Florida) – 252.85

MEN

200 medley relay: Delta State (Brugnoni, Ragonesi, Charlton, Schirru) – 1:32.67

1000 free: Josh Armond (Delta State) – 9:43.59

200 free: Matt Rogers (Emory) – 1:44.40

100 back: Giulio Brugnoni (Delta State) – 49.41

100 breast: Savio Ragonesi (Delta State) – 58.07

200 fly: Adam Charlton (Delta State) – 1:55.25

50 free: Ollie Smith (Emory) – 20.59

100 free: Mattia Schirru (Delta State) – 46.12

200 back: Giulio Brugnoni (Delta State) – 1:53.34

200 breast: Savio Ragonesi (Delta State) – 2:07.38

500 free: Josh Armond (Delta State) – 4:45.18

100 fly: Giulio Brugnoni (Delta State) – 49.88

400 IM: Sven Mesihovic (Emory) – 4:09.31

200 free relay: Emory (Hardwick, Ono, Schwartz, Smith) – 1:23.74

1 meter diving: Kyle Weesner (Delta State) – 302.40

3 meter diving: Nie Martin (Delta State) – 301.10

Press Release – Emory Women:

Paced by four first place efforts, the Emory University Women’s Swimming and Diving team swept Division II foes West Florida and Delta State Saturday afternoon in Cleveland, Mississippi. The Eagles toppled the host Lady Statemen 163-136 and defeated the Argonauts, 168-132.

Seniors Cindy Cheng and Rebecca Upton with freshman Bethany Seagraves posted solo victories with Cheng turning in the lone NCAA B Cut on the women’s side in the 100 Backstroke at 57.13. Upton took first place in the 500 Freestyle in a time of 5:08.30 while Seagraves touched first in the 200 Backstroke with a mark of 2:07.40. The Eagles added top honors to round out the meet in the 200 Freestyle Relay as Cheng, juniors Fiona Muir, Meg Taylorand sophomore Caroline Olson clocked a 1:38.03.

In addition to the four place showings, Emory finished second in seven events: Upton in the 1,000 Freestyle (10:30.05), junior Amelia Hartje in the 100 Breaststroke (1:08.44), freshman Lucy Daro in the 100 Freestyle (52.99), senior Phoebe Edwards in the 200 Backstroke (2:08.45), senior Ming Ong in the 200 Breaststroke (2:26.57), freshman Rachel Song in the 100 Butterfly (57.66), the 200 Medley Relay featuring Cheng, Hartje, Song and Muir (1:48.91) and the 200 Freestyle Relay of Daro, senior Julia Wawer and freshmen Grace Snyder and Christy Taylor (1:38.77).

Emory returns to action next Saturday, January 27th with a dual meet against crosstown opponent Georgia Tech. The meet is slated to begin at 11:00 AM.

Press Release – Emory Men:

The Emory University Men’s Swimming and Diving team claimed four first place finishes on Saturday afternoon but fell to Division II’s Delta State University, 170.5-123.5, in dual meet action from Cleveland, Mississippi.

Senior Oliver Smith, junior Matt Rogers and freshman Sven Mesihovic highlighted the Eagles’ performances at the meet with individual victories while the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Smith, seniors Alexander Hardwick, Aaron Schwartz and sophomore Sage Ono closed out the meet with Emory’s fourth win in a time of 1:23.74. In the 50 Freestyle, Smith posted the Eagles’ lone NCAA qualifying mark with a B Cut of 20.59 while Rogers won the 200 Freestyle at 1:44.40, edging out freshman Kellen Stillman by .08 seconds, and Mesihovic topped all swimmers in the 400 IM, touching in a time of 4:09.31.

To go along with the four first place efforts, Emory tallied 10 second place showings including Stillman in the 200 Free. Adding second place finishes on Saturday were junior Thomas Gordon in both the 1,000 Freestyle (9:45.54) and 500 Freestyle (4:45.37), Ono in the 100 Backstroke (50.52), senior John Copses in both the 100 (59.85) and 200 Breaststrokes (2:11.39), freshman Carlos Monteagudo in the 200 Butterfly (1:57.12), Hardwick in the 100 Freestyle (46.82) and Rogers in the 200 Backstroke (1:34.81).

The Eagles resume the competition slate next Saturday, January 27th with a dual meet against crosstown foe Georgia Tech, beginning at 11:00 AM.

Press Release – Delta State:

CLEVELAND, Miss. –– The Delta State University men’s swimming and diving team claimed 12 event wins in a victory over visiting Emory (Ga.), on Saturday at the DSU Aquatic Center.

The Lady Statesmen had seven event wins, but fell to Emory and West Florida.

SCORES: Women Emory 163.00 136.00 Delta State West Florida 162.00 137.00 Delta State Emory 168.00 132.00 West Florida Men Delta State 170.50 123.50 Emory

INDIVIDUAL WINS:

LADY STATESMEN

STATESMEN

RELAY WINS:

Women’s 200-Medley relay – Martelli, Batsel, Retherford, Brownlee (1:47.02)

Men’s 200-Medley relay – Brugnoni, Ragonesi, Charlton, Schirru

NOTEABLES:

UP NEXT

DSU will return to action on Feb. 21 when it hosts the NSISC Championships

Press Release – West Florida:

CLEVELAND, Miss. – Senior Madeline Pitt and freshman Morgan Ayers each picked up two wins at a double-dual meet against Delta State and Emory in Cleveland, Mississippi, on Saturday. The 10th-ranked University of West Florida women’s swimming and diving team grabbed a 162-137 win over No. 16 DSU and fell 168-132 to NCAA Division III powerhouse Emory.

“We’re really happy with the day,” head coach Andrew Hancock said. “We set a goal for ourselves early in the year that we wanted to perform well here. We wanted to make an adjustment from last year, and the team did a great job of that. We’re starting to really come together as a group, and we’re very satisfied with the day.”

Pitt’s day began with a win in the 1,000 Free (10:28.08) when she finished with a two-second edge over Emory’s Rebecca Upton. The race was tight to the end, with Pitt, Upton and Delta State’s Sierra Rhodes trading the lead until the final six laps when Pitt pulled away.

Pitt would finish her day with a win in the 400 IM, a race that she led wire-to-wire and clocked a 4:33.31. She also took second place in the 200 Fly, at 2:09.33.

Ayers followed up on an excellent home meet two weekends ago with a pair of wins, in the 100 Breast and 200 Breast. Her 1:06.18 in the 100 Breast was more than two seconds better in a dominant swim, starting with a 31.44 in the opening leg that was nearly a second faster than the next-closest swimmer’s.

The 200 was Ayers’ from the start, as she put up a 33.17 in the opening 50 yards that led the field. Each of her four 50-yard legs of the swim was the fastest in the pool.

To no surprise, the UWF diving team impressed and scored major points again for the Argonauts. Jesstina Farrell took a win in the 3-meter, dominating with a 282.55 that ranks as the second-best six-dive, 3-meter event in UWF history. Mariah Constantakos (247.95) finished third in the 3-meter.

Farrell (239.65), Samantha Cochrane (220.40) and Francesca Vozzola (213.00) finished 2-3-4 in the 1-meter event, and all West Florida divers finished ahead of at least one diver from Delta State and Emory on the day.

Senior Grace Sommerville came just 0.02 seconds from a win in the 500 Free (5:08.32), as she and Upton were never separated by more than 1.03 seconds throughout the race. She also put together a top-five in the 400 IM.

Taby Read-Cayton also had a second-place finish, taking silver in the 50 Free (24.44) and finishing just two-tenths of a second behind Celina Batsel of Delta State.

Other top UWF finishes included Caitlin Tierney ‘s third-place swim in the 200 Free (1:55.83), Hannah O’Toole (1:08.95) and Manon Milczynski (1:10.21) taking third and fifth in the 100 Breast, Danica Burnett going 24.85 in the 50 Free and finishing fifth, and Brooke Ferrara (2:13.04) and Pia Hulley (2:13.22) finishing 4-5 in the 200 Back.

UWF will wrap up its regular season next Saturday with a Senior Day meet against Georgia Southern at 11 am in the UWF Aquatic Center.