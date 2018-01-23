Northwestern and Iowa Spilt Dual

Northwestern vs Iowa

Saturday, January 20th

Norris Aquatica Center, Evanston, IL

Short course yards

Team Scores

Women

Northwestern – 163.5

Iowa – 134.5

Men

Iowa – 194

Northwestern – 101

Iowa travelled to Evanston for their last Big Ten dual of the season, while Northwestern hosted their Senior Day in their 2nd to last Big Ten Dual. The Hawkeye’s claimed victory in the men’s meet, while the Wildcats won the women’s.

Northwestern freshman Calypso Sheridan won 3 individual events, and was a memeber of the winning women’s 200 medley relay. Sheridan won the 100 back by almost a second over Iowa’s Jo Jekel, posting a 55.48 to Jekel’s 56.30. Her time was her 2nd fastest of the season, and her fastest time in a dual meet. She then went on to win the 200 back, posting a quick 28.67 on the the last 50 to finish in 1:59.92, just ahead of Iowa’s Hannah Burchill (2:00.38). That was less than half a second slower than Sheridan went the only other time she swam the 200 back this season (1:59.49). In her final event of the day, Sheridan won the 200 IM, an event in which Northwestern freshmen went 1-2-3. Sheridan went 2:04.66, followed by Ilektra Lebl (2:06.31), then Sophie Angus (2:10.19). Sheridan also led off the 200 medley relay in 25.81, which was the fastest back split in the field.

Mary Warren, a Northwestern senior, won the women’s 50 free by over half a second, posting a 22.92, whcih was her fastest time in a dual meet this season by .27 seconds. Warren’s overall season best of 22.72 is currently tied for 13th in the Big Ten rankings this season. Last year, she got 3rd at the Big Ten Championships with a time of 22.29.

In the men’s meet, Joe Myhre put up a pair of wins, coming in the 50 and 100 free. Myhre’s 50 free time (20.50) was his fastest dual meet time of the season, and was less than half a second behind his overall season best of 20.07. He then won the 100 free in a tight race with his teammate, Jack Smith, finishing in 44.87 to 45.02. Both Myhre and Smith had the same split on the 2nd 50, 23.37, but Myhre won the race on his 1st 50, which was 21.50 to Smith’s 21.65.

Iowa’s Jerzy Twarowski won the 100 fly in a time of 48.23, which is just off his overall season best time of 47.76. Twarowski won the event by a second over his teammate, Arjun Sharma.

Press Release – Northwestern Women:

EVANSTON, Ill. — The seniors went out winners in their final competition at the Norris Aquatics Center and the first years showed the program is in good hands as Northwestern picked up a 163.5-134.5 victory over Iowa.

The Wildcats opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay behind first years Calypso Sheridan , Sophie Angus , Ilektra Lebl and senior Mary Warren . The victory set the tone for the day as the quartet of swimmers went on to combine for eight of the ‘Cats’ nine wins in swimming events. Junior diver and defending platform national champion Olivia Rosendahl swept the diving events with a 298.05 in the 3-meter and 291.45 in the 1-meter.

Senior Sydney Modeas led a trio of Wildcats’ in the 1,000 free with a first-place finish in 10:17.93. First-year Rachel Tseng e finished second with a season-best 10:19.24 and sophomore Irune Andres came in third at 10:22.77

Sheridan earned three individual victories in addition to leading off the winning 200 medley relay team. The Australia native won the 100 back in 55.48, the 200 back in 1:59.92 and swam away from the competition in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.66. Her victory in the 100 back sparked a stretch of four-straight wins by the ‘Cats, including victories by Angus in the 100 breast (1:03.58), Lebl in the 200 fly (2:03) and Warren in the 50 free (22.92).

Warren notched a NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 50 free for the second time this season. Angus used a strong kick to pick up her second win of the day, just narrowly edging her Iowa counterpart with a 2:18.79 in the 200 breast.

In addition to the ‘Cats sweeping the 1,000 free, the first-year trio of Sheridan, Angus and Lebl also swept the 200 IM. Chicago’s Big Ten Team finished the day with 11 victories and 14 additional top-3 finishes.

Northwestern will be back in action on next Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for a Big Ten tri-dual versus the host Golden Gophers and Purdue in its final tune up before the Big Ten Championships.

Press Release – Northwestern Men:

EVANSTON, Ill. — Junior Will Hofstadter dominated the competition in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and first-year DJ Hwang picked up a win in the 1,000 free, but the Northwestern men’s swimming and diving program wasn’t able to keep up with the depth displayed by Big Ten counterpart Iowa.

The Hawkeyes came away victorious in the final meet at the Norris Aquatics Center this season, 194-101.

Hwang continued the strong start to his NU career with a 9:23.14 in the 1,000 free, winning the event by over 10 seconds. The Honolulu, Hawaii, native picked up a second-place finish later in the meet with a 4:36.78 in the 500 free.

Hofstadter swam away from the competition in both the 100 and 200 breast. The junior touched the wall in 55.84, nearly two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, in the 100 free and won the 200 breast by a full second with a 2:03.53.

The Wildcats also got a strong performance from junior Justin Hanson in the 200 fly and 200 IM. Hanson finished third in both events, touching the wall in the fly in 1:50.83 and finishing the 200 IM in 1:55.76. Junior Tyler Lis finished second in the 200 IM with a 1:51.97.

Senior Almog Olshtein put a bow on the final home meet of his career with a 20.64 in the 50 free to finish second.

Northwestern will be back in action on next Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for a Big Ten tri-dual versus the host Golden Gophers and Purdue in its final tune up before the Big Ten Championships.

Press Release – Iowa:

EVANSTON, Ill. — The University of Iowa swimming and diving team won 18-of-32 events en route to a Big Ten win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon at the Norris Aquatic Center. The Hawkeye men won, 194-101, while the women fell to the Wildcats, 163.5-134.5.

The quartet of Kenneth Mende , Daniel Swanepoel , Jerzy Twarowski , and Joe Myhre won the 200-yard medley relay to give the Hawkeyes the early advantage, touching in at 1:29.54. Forrest White , Weston Credit , Michal Brzus , and Jack Smith finished second in the event at 1:30.40.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Three Hawkeye men won multiple individual events — Twarowski, Myhre, and Mende.

Twarowski locked a 48.23 NCAA “B” qualifying time to win the 100 fly. He also won the 200 fly with a time of 1:49.54. Myhre won two events — the 50 free (20.50) and 100 free (44.87) — while Mende won the 100 back, clocking in at 48.73 and 200 back, touching in at 1:46.57. Sophomore Forrest White finished second in the 100 back, while posting a season-best with a time of 50.28.

Smith won the 200 free, touching in at 1:40.39; senior Thomas Rathbun would finish second in 1:40.97.

Senior Chris Dawson won the 500 free with a time of 4:34.17, before sophomore Michael Tenney won the 200 IM. Tenney posted a season and career-best with a time of 1:51.50 in the event.

In the 1,000 free, junior Ben Colin (9:33.36), freshman Tom Schab (9:39.22), and senior Logan Samuelson (9:44.40) finished 2-3-4. Colin’s time is a season and career-best.

In the diving well, junior Will Brenner and senior Matt Mauser finished 1-2 off the 1-meter springboard. Brenner posted an NCAA Zone Standard score of 327.00, while Mauser dove to a zone-standard 324.75. Freshman Anton Hoherz posted an NCAA Zone Standard score of 256.63 to win the 3-meter.

Closing out the action on the men’s side, Smith, Myhre, Brzus, and Matt Kamin won the 400-free relay, touching in at 2:58.76.

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Sophomore Hannah Burvill won the 200 free and 500 free, touching in at 1:49.63 to win the 200, before posting a 5:00.69 time in the 500. Senior Carly O’Brien finished runner-up in the 200 in 1:50.67, and she went on to win the 100 free with a time of 51.15.

Senior Shea Hoyt and freshman Lexi Horner finished 1-2 in the 100 breast. Hoyt posted a time of 1:04.40, while Horner touched in at 1:06.98.

Junior Kelly McNamara won the 100 fly with a time of 55.51. Senior Mekenna Scheitlin and Jo Jekel finished 2-3 behind McNamara in the event.

In the diving well, freshman Jayah Mathews finished second off the 1-meter springboard with a score of 261.60, while senior Morgan Rafferty was the runner-up off the 3-meter with a score of 273.53.

The quartet of Samantha Sauer , O’Brien, Allyssa Fluit , and Burvill won the 400-free relay with a time of 3:25.94.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes travel to South Bend, Indiana, for the Shamrock Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame, from Jan. 26-27.

