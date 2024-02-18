2024 Worlds Day 8 Relay Lineups: USA Swaps All Four Swimmers for Men’s Medley Final

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The top-seeded Americans made four big changes heading into the medley relay final, while #2-seeded Netherlands made just one, on the breaststroke leg, as they try to keep pace.

Team USA subbed in Hunter Armstrong for Jack Aikins, Nic Fink for Jake Foster, Zach Harting for Shaine Casas, and Matt King for Luke Hobson.

Three of the four switches in this relay were obvious – even though the prelims group of Aikins, Foster, and King swam very well. The fourth is a coin toss: while Team USA usually pre-determines its finals relays lineups, Shaine Casas, who has struggled throughout the meet, split 50.99 on the prelims fly leg. Harting, who will take his spot in finals, was 51.68 in the individual 100 fly final. If he swims that well again and hit a near-perfect relay exchange, he could split 50.99, but ultimately coaches seem to have made the choice before the heats based on Casas’ previous form at the meet (52.21 in prelims of the 100 fly was his best, and he didn’t make the final).

Other Changes

Italy subbed in Nicolo Martinenghi on the breaststroke leg for Ludovico Viberti and Gianmarco Sansone on the butterfly leg for Federico Burdisso .

on the breaststroke leg for and on the butterfly leg for . Netherlands swapped in Arno Kamminga for Caspar Corbeau on the breaststroke leg. Corbeau split 59.03 in prelims, about three-tenths faster than the triple 59.3s he swam in the individual event. Kamminga was more all over the place individually, going 59.61-58.87-59.22 in the three rounds. The 58.87 is where the upside lies here, and if they are going to pass the US for gold, they need that upside.

Full Lineups – Men’s 400 Medley Relay Lineups