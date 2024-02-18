Emory Sweeps UAA Titles For 25th Consecutive Meet, Derek Maas Breaks 200 Back UAA Record

2024 UAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14-17, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Chicago, Illinois

Meet Mobile: “2024 UAA Swimming & Diving Championships”

Live Results

MEN’S RECAP

The NYU men kicked off the night with a win as Connor Vincent won the 1650 free in a 15:28.67 to win by over eight seconds. Vincent won the event at UAAs a year ago and went on to finish 3rd in the event at NCAAs.

Derek Maas continued the momentum as he won the 200 backstroke in a 1:42.40 to set a new UAA record. Maas was out in a 49.99 at the 100 mark. His swim broke the previous UAA record that stood at a 1:44.61 that WashU’s Alex McCormick swam a year ago. McCormick was faster than his old record here as he swam a 1:43.30 for 2nd. Maas notably was primarily a breaststroke as an undergrad at Alabama but swam the backstroke events at UAAs.

Emory picked up their first win of the night as Nick Goudie won the 100 free in a 44.23 and battled UChicago’s Sebi Vernhes who touched in a 44.32.

Jake Meyer also picked up a win for Emory as he touched in a 1:56.54 in the 200 breast. Meyer won the 100 breast at 2023 NCAAs and was second in the 200.

UChicago had a strong showing to finish the meet as they tried to pass NYU in the team standings. Cooper Costello won the 200 fly in a 1:45.27 breaking Jesse Ssengonzi‘s UAA record that Ssengonzi swam a year ago (1:45.32, UChicago). UChicago also won the final event of the meet as their 400 free relay touched in a 2:57.00. Vernhes anchored in a 42.93, the fastest split of the field.

Final Scores:

Emory 1711 NYU 1431 UChicago 1348.5 Carnegie Mellon 1202 WashU 1105 Case Western 812.5 URochester 509 Brandeis 393

WOMEN’S RECAP

Emory started the night strong as they had a 1-2-3 finish in the 1650 free. Sloane Donovan led the way touching in a 16:50.52 to win by over 10 seconds ahead of teammate Morgan Main who touched in a 17:00.83. Donovan defended her title from a year ago.

The Emory women had a strong showing in the 200 backstroke with a 1-2-3 finish. Megan Jungers led the way swimming a 1:59.64. Jungers took back the title after winning the event in 2022.

Freshman Katie Cohen touched first in the 200 breast swimming a 2:17.42 to touch ahead of Emory teammate Fiona Arwood who swam a 2:18.06.

After already earning two wins, Kaley McIntyre of NYU won the 100 free on the final night in a 49.47 to break the UAA record. The previous record stood at a 49.72 set just last year by Emory’s Caroline Maki. McIntyre did not swim the event a year ago as she instead swam the 200 back.

The NYU women also picked up another win as Caitlin Marshall won the 200 fly in a 1:59.41 to finish ahead of UChicago’s Alesha Kelly who touched in a 1:59.76. Kelly had a strong final 50 but came up just short.

UChicago and Emory battled it out to close the night in the 400 free relay. UChicago was third heading into the final leg but a big 49.80 split by Karen Zhao moved them ahead of Emory and NYU.

Final Scores: