2024 World Swimming Championship: Day 8 Photo Vault

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The curtain has come down in Doha and we are here to relive the excitement of the last day with photos from the day 8 of 2024 World Swimming Championship.

WIFFEN-Daniel-
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

SJOSTROM-Sarah
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

WASICK-Katarzyna
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

World Aquatics DOUGLASS-Kate-
Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

FRANCESCHI-Sara
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

Mc-SHARRY-Mona
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

ARMSTRONG-Hunter-COOPER-Isaac
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

4x100MEDLEYW-AUSTRALIA
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

ARMSTRONG-Hunter-COOPER-Isaac-MASIUK-Ksawery-
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

LITCHFIELD-Max-CLAREBURT-Lewis-SETO-Daiya
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

-PILATO-Benedetta-MEILUTYTE-Ruta-TANG-Qianting
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

DOUGLASS-Kate-SJOESTROEM-Sarah-WASICK-Katarzyna
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

GORBENKO-Anastasia-COLBERT-Freya-Constance-FRANCESCHI-Sara
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

