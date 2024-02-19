2024 World Swimming Championship: Day 8 Photo Vault

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
The curtain has come down in Doha and we are here to relive the excitement of the last day with photos from the day 8 of 2024 World Swimming Championship.
WIFFEN-Daniel-
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
SJOSTROM-Sarah
WASICK-Katarzyna
World Aquatics DOUGLASS-Kate-
FRANCESCHI-Sara
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
Mc-SHARRY-Mona
ARMSTRONG-Hunter-COOPER-Isaac
4x100MEDLEYW-AUSTRALIA
ARMSTRONG-Hunter-COOPER-Isaac-MASIUK-Ksawery-
LITCHFIELD-Max-CLAREBURT-Lewis-SETO-Daiya
-PILATO-Benedetta-MEILUTYTE-Ruta-TANG-Qianting
DOUGLASS-Kate-SJOESTROEM-Sarah-WASICK-Katarzyna
GORBENKO-Anastasia-COLBERT-Freya-Constance-FRANCESCHI-Sara
