2023 World Cup – Athens: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS

Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Prelims 9:00am (EEST)/ 2:oo am (EDT)

Finals 6:00 pm (EEST)/ 11:00 am (EDT)

It’s time for the second session of finals at the Athens stop of the 2023 World Cup series.

DAY 2 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 400 IM — final

Men’s 800 Freestyle — final

Men’s 50 Backstroke — final

Women’s 200 Freestyle — final

Men’s 200 IM — final

Women’s 100 Backstroke — final

Men’s 50 Breaststroke — final

Women’s 50 Butterfly — final

Men’s 100 Freestyle — final

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — final

Men’s 200 Butterfly — final

There’s another exciting session of finals on tap today which include some rematches from Berlin. Siobhan Haughey set a new World Cup record in the 200 freestyle in Berlin, and she’ll take on the event again here in Athens. There’s a whole slate of women aiming to take the win themselves, including Erika Fairweather (who won the 400 free on Day 1), Lani Pallister, Claire Weinstein, Nikolett Padar, and Marrit Steenbergen.

In the women’s 100 backstroke, Kaylee McKeown looks to continue her reign. On Day 1, she set a new Oceanic record in the 50 backstroke, which was just .04 seconds off the world record. She was only five-tenths off her 100 back world record in Berlin, so she could be about to get even closer to her 2021 mark then 57.95.

On the men’s side, 19-year-old Pieter Coetze took the 200 backstroke on Day 1, and now looks to claim the 50 back. Behind him, Michael Andrew and Isaac Cooper are looking to upset him after Coetze took the top time of the morning.

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINAL

World Record: 4:25.87 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

World Cup Record: 4:32.30 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2019)

World Junior Record: 4:25.87 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Katie Grimes (United States) — 4:38.74

SILVER: Waka Kobori (Japan) — 4:39.35

BRONZE: Ageha Tanigawa (Japan) — 4:40.23

Katie Grimes repeated as the 400 IM winner, backing up her win from Berlin. Grimes took the race out on the first half of the race, turning at the halfway point in 2:10.24, 3.29 seconds ahead of the field. But over the breaststroke leg, the two Japanese swimmers in the field, Waka Kobori and Ageha Tanigawa, got to work erasing that deficit.

After 50 meters of breaststroke, Grimes’ lead had halved and at the turn to freestyle, it was just .18 seconds. Grimes was back in her comfort zone in freestyle, but Kobori pushed her all the way to the finish. Grimes touched for the win in 4:38.74, just ahead of Kobori’s 4:39.35.

Tanigawa made it a 2-3 finish for Japan, getting back on the podium for the second time at this World Cup. While she was third instead of second as she was in Berlin, she was over two seconds faster than she was last weekend, improving from 4:42.73 to 4:40.23.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009)

World Cup Record: 7:56.96 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2015)

World Junior Record: 7:43.37 — Lorenzo Galossi, Italy (2022)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Henrik Christiansen (Norway) — 7:51.92 *World Cup Record*

SILVER: Dimitrios Markos (Greece) — 7:58.16

BRONZE: Kaito Tabuchi (Japan) — 7:58.70

Norway’s Henrik Christiansen blasted away from the field early in the fastest heat of the men’s 800 freestyle. He locked up the win fairly early on in the race, it was more a question of just how fast his time would be. He stopped the clock at 7:51.92, erasing Gregorio Paltrinieri‘s World Cup record from 2015 by just over five seconds.

The main race was behind Christiansen, as Dimitrios Markos, Kaito Tabuchi, and Josh Brown fought it out for the other two spots on the podium. Brown led the three through the early part of the race. But over the back half, Markos began to bring his legs into the mix, and Tabuchi refused to go away either.

The two passed Brown and it was a sprint between them for second on the final 50 meters. In front of a home-nation crowd, Markos grabbed second in 7:58.16, ahead of Tabuchi’s 7:58.70.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)

World Cup Record: 24.40 — Vladimir Morozov, Russia (2019)

World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Michael Andrew (United States) — 24.79

SILVER: Pieter Coetze (South Africa) — 24.89

BRONZE: Isaac Cooper (Australia) — 24.90

It was a tight race between Michael Andrew, Pieter Coetze, and Isaac Cooper in the men’s 50 backstroke. It looked like Andrew had the race sewn up, but in the closing ten meters both Coetze and Cooper surged. Coetze recovered from a bad start, bringing himself up to the race for first right at the end.

Coetze didn’t have enough room to catch Andrew, who got the job done with a 24.79. Coetze took second in 24.89, just a hundredth ahead of Cooper. While the entire podium was under 25 seconds, which wasn’t the case in Berlin, both Andrew and Cooper were slower than they were last weekend, where they went 24.47 and 24.57 for 1st and 2nd.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 1:52.85 — Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia (2023)

World Cup Record: 1:55.10 — Siobhan Haughey , Hong Kong (2023)

World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

PODIUM:

Make that another World Cup record for Siobhan Haughey. She flew away from the field after the first 50 meters, making sure that the field would have to chase her down. She and Lani Pallister were the only two in the heat who kept all four 50s sub 30 seconds, and Haughey closed in 29.72 and 29.17 for a 1:55.03. That undercuts the World Cup record she set last week by seven-hundredths.

Erika Fairweather repeated her silver from Berlin with a 1:56.71, moving ahead of the young Hungarian Nikolett Padar in the final 50 meters. Padar split 30.39 on the final 50, just holding off a charge from Pallister, who closed in 29.80. Padar grabbed bronze in 1:57.32, denying a repeat of the Berlin podium as Pallister took 4th.

MEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)

World Cup Record: 1:57.06 — Mitch Larkin, Australia (2019)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 — Hubert Kos, Hungary (2021)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 57.45 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2021)

, Australia (2021) World Cup Record: 57.95 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) World Junior Record: 57.57 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 25.95 — Adam Peaty , Great Britain (2019)

, Great Britain (2019) World Cup Record: 26.29 — Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Junior Record: 26.97 — Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2014)

, Sweden (2014) World Cup Record: 25.06 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2023)

, Sweden (2023) World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 46.86 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)

World Cup Record: 47.78 — Vladislav Grinev, Russia (2019)

World Junior Record: 46.86 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King, United States (2017)

World Cup Record: 1:05.93 — Alia Atkinson, Jamaica (2015)

World Junior Record: 1:04.35 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2013)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 1:50.34 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)

World Cup Record: 1:54.18 — Chad le Clos, South Africa (2015)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

PODIUM: