2023 U.S. Pro Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

The first session of the 2023 TYR Pro Championships kicks off tonight in Irvine at the William Woollet Jr. Aquatics Center. As is the case with the Pro Swim Series, the first night of the meet will be a very short session, featuring only the men’s and women’s 800 free individually. The 800 free relay for men and women will also be competed tonight.

The women’s 800 free is led by Georgia’s Rachel Stege, who comes in with an 8:38.72. Though Stege is entered at 8:38.72, her real personal best is an 8:32.71, which she swam at U.S. Trials last month. Given that, she comes into the race tonight with the most momentum.

Stege was the 3rd seed coming into the meet, however, Texas’ Erica Sullivan and Wisconsin’s Paige McKenna have both scratched the event.

Meanwhile, NC State’s Will Gallant leads the pack in the men’s 800 free, coming in with a 7:50.55. Tokyo Olympian Michael Brinegar, who now trains at Ohio State, is the 2nd seed with a 7:53.00. Notably, Bobby Finke broke the American Record in the 800 free this morning (U.S. time) at the World Championships, tearing to a 7:38.67 for bronze.

