2023 Big East Championships: Georgetown and Xavier Separated By Half A Point After Day 2

Big East Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

THURSDAY RESULTS

Yesterday was the first full day of racing at the 2023 Big East Championships in East Meadow, New York. Yesterday’s event line-up featured the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 3-meter diving, and the 200 freestyle relay.

The men’s team race tightened up yesterday, as Georgetown and Xavier are separated by just half a point heading into today. Villanova remains in control on the women’s side of the meet with 587 points, which puts them ahead of Georgetown by 127.5 points.

Women’s Team Scores Through Day 2:

Villanova – 587 Georgetown – 459.5 Connecticut – 438.5 Seton Hall – 348 Xavier – 281 Butler – 223 Providence – 101

Men’s Team Scores Through Day 2:

Georgetown – 274 Xavier – 273.5 Seton Hall – 254.5 Villanova – 171 Providence – 129

Connecticut’s Niamh Hofland secured the team’s first individual victory of the weekend in the 500 freestyle. She reclaimed her title with a final time of 4:51.21, a solid two seconds ahead of runner-up Allie Waggoner from Seton Hall (4:53.17).

Xavier senior Andrew Martin dominated the men’s 500 to pick up his 3rd consecutive title in the event. He clocked a 4:18.88, marking a personal best time and program record. Seton Hall swept the next three spots, led by sophomore Sean Vizzard (4:25.30).

Villanova junior Audrey Pastorek secured a victory in the 200 IM. She touched 1st at 2:00.18, which was good for a new personal best time by a few hundredths. Georgetown’s Erin Hood grabbed 2nd at 2:01.98, while Pastorek’s teammate Kaitlin Gravell rounded out the podium with a 2:02.48.

Georgetown senior Michael Baldini picked up a win in the 200 IM. He touched first in a personal best time of 1:47.57, topping the field by just under a second. Junior Nolan Danus from Villanova touched 2nd in a best time of 1:48.20, while Xavier’s Michael Benington placed 3rd, also with a best time (1:48.63).

The women’s 50 free came down to the touch, with the top three swimmers finishing within 0.05 of each other. Connecticut sophomore Maggie Donlevy got her hand on the wall first with a 23.21, while Lea Moeller from Seton. Hall and Villanova’s Perri Stahl earned 2nd (23.25) and 3rd (23.26), respectively.

Junior Will Layden secured Providence’s first victory of the meet in the 50 free. He stopped the clock at 20.19, marking a new personal best time and program record. Seton Hall freshman Micheal Klimaszewski touched 2nd (20.46), while Ethan Saunders and Tommy Minar tied for 3rd (20.55).

Connecticut swept the podium in women’s 3-meter diving, led by junior Ana Laura Faoro. Her teammates Julia Pioso and Olivia Denery took 2nd and 3rd.

The 200 freestyle relay was a close one, especially on the women’s side. Villanova’s team of Cara Stapleton (23.97), Lainey Quinones (23.23), Lexi Elkovitch (23.14), and Stahl (22.76) combined for a final time of 1:33.10. Seton Hall trailed by a few hundredths and touched in 2nd at 1:33.15.

Xavier’s team of Saunders (20.63), Gage Hannewyk (10.10), Kyle Hudson (19.99), and Martin (19.89) won the men’s event decisively, posting a final time of 1:20.61. Seton Hall was the next fastest team at 1:21.54, while Providence took 3rd at 1:21.77. Layden, the anchor for Providence, clocked the fastest split of the event with a 19.63.