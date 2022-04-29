2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Night 3 of the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials was wild.

First, 16-year-old Katie Grimes won the women’s 400 IM, a huge breakthrough for the Tokyo 2020 Olympian. Moments later, Carson Foster silenced the doubters with a victory in the 400 IM, clenching his first individual event for Budapest, and in his signature event.

The women’s 100 butterfly was won by Torrie Huske, also the winner of the 100 freestyle and runner-up in the 50 fly. Silver went to Claire Curzan who won the 50 fly yesterday and took 2nd to Huske in the 100 free on Tuesday. This is the 3rd 1-2 finish for the duo.

Caeleb Dressel won the 100 butterfly, followed by Michael Andrew, who will swim the 100 fly for the first time in his career at a LCM World Championships.

Now let’s get to the 50s, where it really gets exciting.

Lilly King won the women’s 50 breaststroke in 29.76, the second-fastest time in the world this year. Then, Michael Andrew won the men’s 50 breaststroke, setting a new American Record in the process.

The women’s 50 backstroke saw a new American Record from Katharine Berkoff, who blasted a 27.12 to become the 5th-fastest all-time. Regan Smith placed 2nd in 27.25, also under the former American Record. Hunter Armstrong later set the World Record in the men’s 50 backstroke with a 23.71, taking 0.09 from Russian Kliment Kolesnikov‘s mark. Justin Ress also rocketed up the all-time ranks to become the 3rd-fastest all-time in the race with a 23.92, followed closely by Shaine Casas who posted a 24.00 to become the 4th-fastest all-time. Former American Record holder Ryan Murphy placed 4th in 24.57.

Women’s 400 IM

Podium:

Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada – 4:36.17 Emma Weyant, Unattached – 4:37.72 Hali Flickinger, Sun Devils – 4:39.50 Leah Hayes, Fox Valley – 4:40.70 Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 4:44.95 Julia Podkoscielny, Pine Crest – 4:47.57 Justina Kozan, The Swim Team – 4:48.04 Alexis Yager, Tennessee – 4:50.63

Men’s 400 IM

Podium:

Carson Foster, Texas – 4:09.33 Chase Kalisz, Athens Bulldog Swim Club – 4:10.50 Bobby Finke, Florida – 4:10.57 David Johnston, Texas – 4:13.24 Jake Foster, Texas – 4:13.76 Jay Litherland, Dynamo – 4:14.44 Sean Grieshop, Cal – 4:21.22 Jason Louser, Long Island Aquatic Club – 4:21.75

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Podium:

Torri Huske, Unattached – 56.28 Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 56.35 Kelsi Dahlia, Cardinal Aquatics – 57.58 Kate Douglass, Virginia – 58.14 Gabi Albiero, University of Louisville – 58.25 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin Aquatics – 58.34 Natalie Hinds, Unattached – 58.45 Emma Sticklen, Texas – 58.86

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Podium:

Caeleb Dressel, Gator Swim Club – 50.20 Michael Andrew, MA Swim Academy – 50.88 Trenton Julian, Unattached – 51.10 Dare Rose, Cal – 51.40 Luca Urlando, DART – 51.76 Zach Harting, Cardinal Aquatics – 52.23 Drew Kibler, Texas – 52.39 Maxime Rooney, Pleasanton Seahawks – 52.69

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Podium:

Lilly King, Indiana Swim Club – 29.76 Kaitlyn Dobler, Unattached – 30.34 Lydia Jacoby, Seward Tsunami – 30.35 Danielle Herrmann, Clovis – 31.06 Hannah Bach, Ohio State – 31.15 Andrea Perttula, Texas A&M / Lucy Thomas, Elmsbrook – 31.67 – Jessey Li, Mason Manta Rays – 31.82

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Podium:

Michael Andrew, MA Swim Academy – 26.52 Nic Fink, MAAC – 26.55 Kevin Houseman, Northwestern – 27.24 Brandon Fischer, Unattached – 27.59 Liam Bell, Unattached – 27.64 Reid Mikuta, Auburn – 27.72 Tommy Cope, Indiana Swim Club – 27.89 Dillon Hillis, Florida – 28.50

Women’s 50 Backstroke

Podium:

Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 27.12 Regan Smith, Unattached – 27.25 Olivia Smoliga, Sun Devils – 27.33 Rhyan White, Alabama – 27.45 Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 27.78 Kylee Alons, NCA State – 28.16 Erika Brown, Tennessee Aquatics – 28.24 Berit Berglund, Carmel Swim Club – 28.44

Men’s 50 Backstroke

Podium:

All B Finals