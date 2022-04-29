2022 U.S Trials: Finke Scratches 400 Free on Day 4

2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials

View the Day 4 Prelim Heat Sheets here

After qualifying for the Worlds team in the 1500 and finishing third in the 400 IM, Bobby Finke won’t contest the 400 free on Day 4 in Greensboro. Finke has one remaining entry: the 800 free where he is top seed and the reigning Olympic gold medalist.

As expected after their posts on Instagram, Paige Madden and Coleman Stewart have both scratched their events for the day. Madden was #2 seed in the 400 free and Stewart was #9 in the 100 back.

Madden opened up about living with Hashimoto’s disease and will take the rest of the summer to focus on her mental and physical health. According to his post, Stewart is refocusing on Mare Nostrum, which takes place next month to avoid conflicting with Worlds.

#9 seed Erika Brown also scratched the 100 back. On Day 5, she is entered with the #6 seed in the 50 free.

Full Scratch Report:

