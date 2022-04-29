Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 U.S Trials: Finke Scratches 400 Free on Day 4

Comments: 4
by Sophie Kaufman 4

April 28th, 2022 National, News

2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials

View the Day 4 Prelim Heat Sheets here

After qualifying for the Worlds team in the 1500 and finishing third in the 400 IM, Bobby Finke won’t contest the 400 free on Day 4 in Greensboro. Finke has one remaining entry: the 800 free where he is top seed and the reigning Olympic gold medalist.

As expected after their posts on Instagram, Paige Madden and Coleman Stewart have both scratched their events for the day. Madden was #2 seed in the 400 free and Stewart was #9 in the 100 back. 

Madden opened up about living with Hashimoto’s disease and will take the rest of the summer to focus on her mental and physical health. According to his post, Stewart is refocusing on Mare Nostrum, which takes place next month to avoid conflicting with Worlds

#9 seed Erika Brown also scratched the 100 back. On Day 5, she is entered with the #6 seed in the 50 free.

Full Scratch Report: 

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 400 Free

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pisspooler
1 minute ago

I would like to see a swim meet with world class swimmers, where every swimmer has to swim every event. That would be delightful. Pianos raining down everywhere.

0
0
Reply
coach
18 minutes ago

Claire Weinstein is listed in the heat sheet- heat 3 lane 6.

2
0
Reply
Sophie Kaufman
Author
Reply to  coach
3 minutes ago

Fixed, thanks!

0
0
Reply
Ghost
19 minutes ago

I thought Coleman was getting married in June and that is why he is focusing on Mare Nostrum?!

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!