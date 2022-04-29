2022 U.S. Trials Day 3 Roster Update – Grimes Only Sure New Roster Addition

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

While there were four events each for men and women tonight, only one new name was definitely added to the U.S. World Championships Roster.

On the women’s side, 16 year-old Olympian Katie Grimes secured a spot on the U.S. pool roster with a win in the 400 IM. Grimes won the 10k at the U.S. Open Water National just a few weeks ago. Emma Weyant, who won Olympic silver in this event in Tokyo, picked up a likely spot with a 2nd-place effort behind Grimes.

In the 100 fly, phenoms Claire Curzan and Torri Huske finished 1-2 for the third time this meet, having already accomplished that feat in the 100 free and the 50 fly. Lilly King picked up a second swim in Budapest by winning the 50 breast after winning the 200 last night.

Katharine Berkoff blasted an American Record in the 50 back, and while she’s not officially on the roster yet, she will in all probability make the team as well.

On the men’s side, no new names were definitely added to the roster, but Carson Foster secured an individual swim with his victory in the 400 IM. He was already on the team thanks to a third-place finish in the 200 free last night, but this gets an individual berth. Olympic gold medalist Chase Kalisz finished 2nd behind Foster, but he’ll have to wait to officially be added to the team for now.

100 fly winner Caeleb Dressel was already on the team after winning the 100 free. Michael Andrew and Hunter Armstrong broke an American Record and a World Record, respectively, however, neither swimmer is officially on the team yet. Andrew won the 50 breast and Armstrong the 50 back, and stroke 50s fall under Priority #3 when it comes to adding swimmers to the U.S. Team.

A couple ties make the math weird, but right now, the women have 11 guaranteed roster spots, and the men have 12. Each gender also has four swimmers “waiting” to get added to the team under “Priority #2,” the second-place finishers in the Olympic Events. With six events left representing a possible twelve roster spots, the men need two more doubles, and the women need one more doubles, among the top two priorities, to ensure all of the top two swimmers can make it.

Each gender also has another four swimmers waiting to make the team in either a stroke 5o or as part of the 400 or 800 freestyle relays. Looking at the likely event winners over the next two days, it looks like there is a strong chance that the US won’t have any issue bumping up against roster caps this year.

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM AFTER DAY 3

Women

Priority # 1 – All Guaranteed

Priority # 2

Regan Smith – 200 fly

– 200 fly Kate Douglass – 200 breast (and 400 free relay)

– 200 breast (and 400 free relay) Rhyan White – 200 back

Emma Weyant – 400 IM

Priority # 3

Katharine Berkoff – 50 back

Priority # 4

Bella Sims – 800 free relay

Priority # 5

Mallory Comerford – 100 free

Alex Walsh – 800 free relay

Men

Priority #1 – All Guaranteed

Priority # 2

Michael Andrew – 100 fly (and 50 breast)

– 100 fly (and 50 breast) Charlie Clark – 1500 free

Shaine Casas – 200 back

Chase Kalisz – 400 IM

Fink and Swanson tied for first in the 200 breast. Per the selection guidelines, since they were both under the FINA ‘A’ cut, they will both be included in Priority #1 and be added to the team.

Priority #3

Hunter Armstrong – 50 back (and 400 free relay)

Priority #4

Coby Carrozza – 800 free relay

Priority #5

Justin Ress – 400 free relay

– 400 free relay Trey Freeman – 800 free relay

DOUBLES

Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championship selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:

Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other Olympic events 2nd-place finisher in all Olympic events (besides 100/200 free) Winner of non-Olympic events (50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly) 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free

For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.

We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.

The Magic Numbers:

6 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender

9 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Prority 3 athletes (stroke 50 winners) can be added for that gender.

11 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 4 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

13 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 5 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

Doubles After Day 3

Women – 5

Katie Ledecky – 800 free & 200 free

– 800 free & 200 free Claire Curzan – 100 free & 100 fly

– 100 free & 100 fly Leah Smith – 800 free relay & 800 free

– 800 free relay & 800 free Hali Flickinger – 200 fly & 800 free relay

– 200 fly & 800 free relay Torri Huske – 100 free & 100 fly

Men – 4

Drew Kibler – 200 free & 400 free relay

– 200 free & 400 free relay Trenton Julian – 800 free relay & 200 fly

Caeleb Dressel – 100 free & 100 fly

Carson Foster – 800 free relay & 400 IM

Note: There are several additional doubles once you start factoring in stroke 50s, but since those “slots” don’t help add Priority #2 to the roster, we’re not including them for now. The upshot is that once Priority #2 is officially added, we should see a cascading effect that will add rapidly to the number of doubles.

JUNIOR PAN PACS

The Junior Pan Pac team will consist of 20 men and 20 women. The selection criteria is similar to that of the World Championship, with the caveat that swimmers must be under 19 years of age as of December 31, 2022, and swimmers who make the senior Worlds team are ineligible. In short, first priority goes to the top finisher in each event, as well as the second-place finisher in the 100 and 200 free. The second priority will then move to the second-fastest swimmer in each Olympic event until the 20 athletes have been selected on both sides.

Theoretically the team could take up to the 6th-highest eligible finisher. Realistically the selection won’t go that deep, unless a lot of swimmers decline their spot, and for now, we will just show you the swimmers that are guaranteed to make the team.

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACS TEAM AFTER DAY 3

Women:

Charlotte Hook – 200 fly

Anna Moesh – 100 free

Leah Hayes – 100 free & 400 IM

Bella Sims – 800 free & 200 free*

Erin Gemmell – 200 free

Lydia Jacoby – 100 breast

Kennedy Noble – 200 back

Alex Shackell – 100 fly

* Sims will potentially make the senior World Championship team as a member of the 800 free relay. Per the selection criteria , if she swims at Worlds, she will not be eligible for this meet.

Men: