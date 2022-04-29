2022 U.S. Trials Day 3 Roster Update – Grimes Only Sure New Roster Addition

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
While there were four events each for men and women tonight, only one new name was definitely added to the U.S. World Championships Roster.
On the women’s side, 16 year-old Olympian Katie Grimes secured a spot on the U.S. pool roster with a win in the 400 IM. Grimes won the 10k at the U.S. Open Water National just a few weeks ago. Emma Weyant, who won Olympic silver in this event in Tokyo, picked up a likely spot with a 2nd-place effort behind Grimes.
In the 100 fly, phenoms Claire Curzan and Torri Huske finished 1-2 for the third time this meet, having already accomplished that feat in the 100 free and the 50 fly. Lilly King picked up a second swim in Budapest by winning the 50 breast after winning the 200 last night.
Katharine Berkoff blasted an American Record in the 50 back, and while she’s not officially on the roster yet, she will in all probability make the team as well.
On the men’s side, no new names were definitely added to the roster, but Carson Foster secured an individual swim with his victory in the 400 IM. He was already on the team thanks to a third-place finish in the 200 free last night, but this gets an individual berth. Olympic gold medalist Chase Kalisz finished 2nd behind Foster, but he’ll have to wait to officially be added to the team for now.
100 fly winner Caeleb Dressel was already on the team after winning the 100 free. Michael Andrew and Hunter Armstrong broke an American Record and a World Record, respectively, however, neither swimmer is officially on the team yet. Andrew won the 50 breast and Armstrong the 50 back, and stroke 50s fall under Priority #3 when it comes to adding swimmers to the U.S. Team.
A couple ties make the math weird, but right now, the women have 11 guaranteed roster spots, and the men have 12. Each gender also has four swimmers “waiting” to get added to the team under “Priority #2,” the second-place finishers in the Olympic Events. With six events left representing a possible twelve roster spots, the men need two more doubles, and the women need one more doubles, among the top two priorities, to ensure all of the top two swimmers can make it.
Each gender also has another four swimmers waiting to make the team in either a stroke 5o or as part of the 400 or 800 freestyle relays. Looking at the likely event winners over the next two days, it looks like there is a strong chance that the US won’t have any issue bumping up against roster caps this year.
2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM AFTER DAY 3
Women
Priority # 1 – All Guaranteed
- Hali Flickinger – 200 fly & 800 free relay
- Torri Huske – 100 free & 100 fly
- Claire Curzan – 100 free & 50 fly & 100 fly
- Erika Brown – 400 free relay
- Natalie Hinds – 400 free relay
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free & 200 free
- Claire Weinstein – 200 free
- Leah Smith – 800 free relay & 800 free
- Lilly King – 200 breast & 50 breast
- Phoebe Bacon – 200 back
- Katie Grimes – 400 IM
Priority # 2
- Regan Smith – 200 fly
- Kate Douglass – 200 breast (and 400 free relay)
- Rhyan White – 200 back
- Emma Weyant – 400 IM
Priority # 3
- Katharine Berkoff – 50 back
Priority # 4
- Bella Sims – 800 free relay
Priority # 5
- Mallory Comerford – 100 free
- Alex Walsh – 800 free relay
Men
Priority #1 – All Guaranteed
- Luca Urlando – 200 fly
- Caeleb Dressel – 100 free & 50 fly & 100 fly
- Brooks Curry – 100 free
- Ryan Held – 400 free relay
- Bobby Finke – 1500 free
- Kieran Smith – 200 free
- Drew Kibler – 200 free & 400 free relay
- Carson Foster – 800 free relay & 400 IM
- Trenton Julian – 800 free relay & 200 fly
- Nic Fink – 200 breast
- Charlie Swanson – 200 breast
- Ryan Murphy – 200 back
Priority # 2
- Michael Andrew – 100 fly (and 50 breast)
- Charlie Clark – 1500 free
- Shaine Casas – 200 back
- Chase Kalisz – 400 IM
Fink and Swanson tied for first in the 200 breast. Per the selection guidelines, since they were both under the FINA ‘A’ cut, they will both be included in Priority #1 and be added to the team.
Priority #3
- Hunter Armstrong – 50 back (and 400 free relay)
Priority #4
- Coby Carrozza – 800 free relay
Priority #5
- Justin Ress – 400 free relay
- Trey Freeman – 800 free relay
DOUBLES
Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championship selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:
- Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other Olympic events
- 2nd-place finisher in all Olympic events (besides 100/200 free)
- Winner of non-Olympic events (50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly)
- 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free
- 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free
For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.
We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.
The Magic Numbers:
- 6 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender
- 9 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Prority 3 athletes (stroke 50 winners) can be added for that gender.
- 11 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 4 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender
- 13 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 5 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender
Doubles After Day 3
Women – 5
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free & 200 free
- Claire Curzan – 100 free & 100 fly
- Leah Smith – 800 free relay & 800 free
- Hali Flickinger – 200 fly & 800 free relay
- Torri Huske – 100 free & 100 fly
Men – 4
- Drew Kibler – 200 free & 400 free relay
- Trenton Julian – 800 free relay & 200 fly
- Caeleb Dressel – 100 free & 100 fly
- Carson Foster – 800 free relay & 400 IM
Note: There are several additional doubles once you start factoring in stroke 50s, but since those “slots” don’t help add Priority #2 to the roster, we’re not including them for now. The upshot is that once Priority #2 is officially added, we should see a cascading effect that will add rapidly to the number of doubles.
JUNIOR PAN PACS
The Junior Pan Pac team will consist of 20 men and 20 women. The selection criteria is similar to that of the World Championship, with the caveat that swimmers must be under 19 years of age as of December 31, 2022, and swimmers who make the senior Worlds team are ineligible. In short, first priority goes to the top finisher in each event, as well as the second-place finisher in the 100 and 200 free. The second priority will then move to the second-fastest swimmer in each Olympic event until the 20 athletes have been selected on both sides.
Theoretically the team could take up to the 6th-highest eligible finisher. Realistically the selection won’t go that deep, unless a lot of swimmers decline their spot, and for now, we will just show you the swimmers that are guaranteed to make the team.
2022 JUNIOR PAN PACS TEAM AFTER DAY 3
Women:
- Charlotte Hook – 200 fly
- Anna Moesh – 100 free
- Leah Hayes – 100 free & 400 IM
- Bella Sims – 800 free & 200 free*
- Erin Gemmell – 200 free
- Lydia Jacoby – 100 breast
- Kennedy Noble – 200 back
- Alex Shackell – 100 fly
* Sims will potentially make the senior World Championship team as a member of the 800 free relay. Per the selection criteria , if she swims at Worlds, she will not be eligible for this meet.
Men:
- Aaron Shackell – 200 fly
- Kaii Winkler – 100 free
- Hudson Williams – 100 free
- Alec Enyeart – 1500 free
- Henry McFadden – 200 free
- Rex Mauer – 200 free
- Nick Mahabir – 200 breast
- Keaton Jones – 200 back
- Maximus Williamson – 400 IM
- Thomas Heilman – 100 fly
It’s actually crazy that Justin hasn’t earned an official roster spot after going 48.3 and 23.9 in a 50 back. Then it’s even crazier that Armstrong went 48.2 and 23.7WR and is still only priority 3.
Shouldn’t MA also have ‘and 50 fly’?
While it seems like he will end up swimming that, I was focusing on swims that are part of the selection criteria, and second-place in the stroke 50s doesn’t factor in.
Are we sure Armstrong isn’t already on the team? I imagine USA Swimming won’t bother issuing an official statement because it likely won’t matter after tomorrow where we’ll almost assuredly pick up 2 more doubles from the 400 free and 100 breast, but I’m intrigued if it isn’t the same rule as the Swanson/Fink rule.
We’ve been getting press releases from USA Swimming each day. Tuesday’s said “Due to the fourth-place tie, the final relay-spot finishers will be confirmed later in the competition.” They haven’t added him to the official roster tracker.
Pretty dumb that 1st place 50is lower priority than 2nd place 100. Take all the winners then start filling in
They need the second 100 for medley relay prelims.