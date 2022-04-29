Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Swims You Might Have Missed or Overlooked

by Spencer Penland

April 28th, 2022

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

In this post we’ll be examining some of the great swims on day 3 of the U.S. International Team Trials which might have gone unnoticed. One such swim came from 15-year-old Maximus Williamson of North Texas Nadadores, who finished 2nd in the ‘B’ final of the men’s 400 IM tonight in 4:20.01. The swim marked a huge new personal best for Williamson, who entered the meet with a top mark of 4:27.53. It also makes Williamson the 2nd-fastest American 15-year-old all-time in the event. Only Michael Phelps was faster as a 15-year-old, swimming a mind-boggling 4:15.20 at the 2001 Spring Nationals. Additionally, Williamson has now moved up to #8 all-time in the 15-16 boys age group.

In prelims of the women’s 100 fly, 14-year-old Charlotte Crush (Lakeside Aquatic Club) swam a new personal best of 59.91, breaking 1:00 for the first time in her young career. With the swim, Crush has entered the all-time top 10 for 13-14 girls in the event. 17-year-old Kiley Wilhelm (Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina) also broke 1:00 for the first time in her career, taking 3rd in the ‘B’ final with a 59.19.

Elmbrook Swim Club 16-year-old Lucy Thomas tied for 6th in the ‘A’ final of the women’s 50 breast, clocking a 31.67. She was a tick faster in prelims, where she swam a 31.65, which stands as her personal best. The swim makes Thomas the #4 performer all-time in the 15-16 girls age group. 15-year-old Piper Enge from Bellevue Club Swim Team took 2nd in the ‘B’ final, swimming a 31.81. Like Thomas, Enge was slightly faster in prelims, where she clocked a best time of 31.77. That swim makes Enge the #6 performer all-time among 15-16s.

Metroplex Aquatics 18-year-old Zhier Fan won the ‘B’ final of the men’s 50 breast, clocking a new personal best of 28.07. Fan had a fantastic summer last year, dropping a ton of time in his LCM breaststroke events. With the 28.07 tonight, Fan is now the #6 performer all-time in the 17-18 age group. He now sits 0.80 seconds behind Max McHugh’s top 17-18 time of 27.27.

Swimming in the ‘B’ final of the women’s 50 back, Eagle Aquatics 15-year-old Erika Pelaez posted a 28.31, marking a new personal best. A highly versatile sprinter, Pelaez is now the 3rd-fastest 15-year-old all-time, sitting behind only Regan Smith (27.85) and Isabelle Stadden (28.17). Additionally, University of Denver Hilltoppers 15-year-old Charlotte Wilson swam in the ‘C’ final, clocking a 28.56. That makes Wilson the #6 15-year-old all-time in the event.

