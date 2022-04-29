2022 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Swims You Might Have Missed or Overlooked

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

In this post we’ll be examining some of the great swims on day 3 of the U.S. International Team Trials which might have gone unnoticed. One such swim came from 15-year-old Maximus Williamson of North Texas Nadadores, who finished 2nd in the ‘B’ final of the men’s 400 IM tonight in 4:20.01. The swim marked a huge new personal best for Williamson, who entered the meet with a top mark of 4:27.53. It also makes Williamson the 2nd-fastest American 15-year-old all-time in the event. Only Michael Phelps was faster as a 15-year-old, swimming a mind-boggling 4:15.20 at the 2001 Spring Nationals. Additionally, Williamson has now moved up to #8 all-time in the 15-16 boys age group.

In prelims of the women’s 100 fly, 14-year-old Charlotte Crush (Lakeside Aquatic Club) swam a new personal best of 59.91, breaking 1:00 for the first time in her young career. With the swim, Crush has entered the all-time top 10 for 13-14 girls in the event. 17-year-old Kiley Wilhelm (Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina) also broke 1:00 for the first time in her career, taking 3rd in the ‘B’ final with a 59.19.

Elmbrook Swim Club 16-year-old Lucy Thomas tied for 6th in the ‘A’ final of the women’s 50 breast, clocking a 31.67. She was a tick faster in prelims, where she swam a 31.65, which stands as her personal best. The swim makes Thomas the #4 performer all-time in the 15-16 girls age group. 15-year-old Piper Enge from Bellevue Club Swim Team took 2nd in the ‘B’ final, swimming a 31.81. Like Thomas, Enge was slightly faster in prelims, where she clocked a best time of 31.77. That swim makes Enge the #6 performer all-time among 15-16s.

Metroplex Aquatics 18-year-old Zhier Fan won the ‘B’ final of the men’s 50 breast, clocking a new personal best of 28.07. Fan had a fantastic summer last year, dropping a ton of time in his LCM breaststroke events. With the 28.07 tonight, Fan is now the #6 performer all-time in the 17-18 age group. He now sits 0.80 seconds behind Max McHugh’s top 17-18 time of 27.27.

Swimming in the ‘B’ final of the women’s 50 back, Eagle Aquatics 15-year-old Erika Pelaez posted a 28.31, marking a new personal best. A highly versatile sprinter, Pelaez is now the 3rd-fastest 15-year-old all-time, sitting behind only Regan Smith (27.85) and Isabelle Stadden (28.17). Additionally, University of Denver Hilltoppers 15-year-old Charlotte Wilson swam in the ‘C’ final, clocking a 28.56. That makes Wilson the #6 15-year-old all-time in the event.