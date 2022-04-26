2022 U.S. Trials: Berkoff, Madden & Lasco Scratch 100 Free ‘B’ Finals On Day 1

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

A trio of swimmers have opted out of the consolation final of the 100 freestyle to mark the only top-16 scratches for the opening night of competition from the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials in Greensboro, N.C.

In the women’s 100 freestyle, Katharine Berkoff has dropped out of tonight’s ‘B’ final after qualifying 10th overall in a time of 55.10 this morning, while Paige Madden has withdrawn after finishing tied for 11th in 55.21.

Berkoff was third in the 100 free at the Women’s NCAA Championships, but her focus this week will be geared more towards the 50 and 100 backstroke. Madden is among the favorites to qualfiy for the World Championship team in the 200 free and 400 free.

Those two moves allow Gabby DeLoof and Morgan Scott to avoid a swim-off for the last spot in the consols, having tied for 16th in 55.40, and it also moves Linnea Mack, the 18th-fastest swimmer in the prelims (55.52), into the ‘B’ final as well.

In the men’s 100 free, Destin Lasco has scratched the consolation final after finishing 12th this morning in a monstrous best time of 48.88. The Cal Golden Bear will prep for the 200 backstroke on Wednesday, having won the NCAA title in the event last month.

With Lasco dropping the final, Macguire McDuff will now swim the ‘B’ final and Kaii Winkler will remain in the ‘C’ after the two men tied for 17th in 49.68.

Additionally, Katie Crom has given her spot in the ‘C’ final to Micayla Cronk after the two swimmers tied for the eighth and final spot in that heat this morning in 56.69. Only swimmers aged 18 & under are eligible to race in the ‘C’ final (unless there are empty lanes, in which case the next-fastest 19+ swimmer may compete).

As reported last night, top-eight seeds James Plage and Trey Freeman have both dropped the men’s 1500 freestyle, while Erin Gemmell was the highest-seeded swimmer to opt-out of the women’s 800 free at 14th.