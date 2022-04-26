Ash Cox Named Interim CEO Of British Swimming

In March of this year, the current CEO of British Swimming Jack Buckner revealed that he would be leaving the organization to take on a new role as CEO at UK Athletics, coming full circle since having won World and European Championships medals as a middle-distance runner in the 1980s.

In his stead, British Swimming has revealed today that current Director of Legal and Governance for British swimming Ash Cox will take on the interim CEO role.

Having been with British Swimming since 2014, Cox will begin a transition period as Interim CEO on May 16th working with Buckner to oversee the final weeks of his tenure before Jack leaves the organization on June 30th.

While the search for a new, permanent CEO of British Swimming progresses, Cox will oversee the organizational running of the National Governing Body throughout a busy summer that features World Aquatics Championships, World Para-Swimming Championships, Commonwealth Games, European Championships and multiple junior international events.

He will work with the British Swimming board and Interim Chairman Adele Stach-Kevitz throughout this process.

Speaking about the interim appointment, Interim Chairman Stach-Kevitz said: “It is fantastic to have Ash on board as Interim CEO during this transition period for British Swimming. With over 20 years’ experience in the sports sector, he has a wealth of knowledge and expertise and a fantastic insight about the organisation and our sports, strong relationships across domestic and international aquatics communities and maintains an athlete-centred approach throughout.

“I am excited to be working with Ash in this new capacity as we build towards the long-term future of British Swimming – and we are also grateful to Jack for his ongoing support during this transition period, as his highly successful period as our CEO begins drawing to a close.”

On his appointment, Cox said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to play such a pivotal role during this transition period for British Swimming and I am looking forward to working with the Board to continue to deliver its strong strategy and vision.”