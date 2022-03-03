2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CT): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (Wednesday finals at 5:00 pm)
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
The initial stop of the 2022 Pro Swim Series continues tonight with the first full finals session. While it’s not a deep field, it is chock full of US Olympians. This morning, members of the 2020 US Olympic team put up the fastest times in the 100 free (Abbey Weitzeil), 100 breast (Lilly King and Michael Andrew), 200 fly (Hali Flickinger and Zach Harting), and the 400 free (Katie Ledecky and Jake Mitchell). Maxime Rooney led prelims in the men’s 100 free, and he’ll face off a field that includes Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals
