2022 NJCAA Championships: A Pair of NJCAA Records Fall on Day 1

2022 NJCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships

March 2-5, 2022

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Championship Central

DAY 1 RESULTS

Team Standings (Thru Day 1)

Women

Indian River State College – 291 Barton Community College – 127 southwestern Oregon CC – 125 Iowa Central Community College – 119 Jamestown Community College – 56 Genesee Community College – 41 Monroe CC Tribunes – 36 Iowa Lakes Community College – 26 The College of the Florida Keys – 9 Erie Community College – 1

Men

Indian River State College – 298 Southwestern Oregon CC – 156.5 Barton Community College – 138 Iowa Central Community College – 101.5 Iowa Lakes Community College – 58 Monroe CC Tribunes – 32 South Georgia State College – 26 Genesee Community College – 24 Jamestown Community College – 22

The National Junior College Championships kicked off yesterday at Indian River State College’s Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex in Fort Pierce, FL. Indian River, a preeminent Junior College program, has already jumped out to huge leads in the men’s and women’s standings.

Action kicked off with the women’s 50 breast, where Indian River’s Masha Prima clocked a 29.01 to edge out Iowa Central’s Lily Wright (29.14) for first. Barton Community College’s Johan Cue Carrillo swam a 24.60 to win the men’s race, touching just 0.40 seconds off the NJCAA record.

We then moved into the 100 freestyle, where Indian River’s Gina Miller posted a blistering 9:56.27 to win the title. The swim was a gigantic personal best for Miller, whose previous best sat at 10:24.28 from this past fall. Additionally, Miller broke the NJCAA Record with the swim after nearly lapping the field last night.

In the men’s 1000 free Southwestern Oregon’s Alex Metzler came close to the NJCAA record, but ultimately finished 0.41 seconds off the mark. Nonetheless, he posted a convincing victory with his time of 9:02.52, swimming a very evenly-paced race.

In the women’s 200 IM, IRSC’s Rylee Woelk won a tight race over teammate Ella Smith, finishing in 2:06.58 to Smith’s 2:06.62. The pair were close to each other throughout the race, but it was Woelk who managed to get her hand on the wall first.

Aramis Rivera of IRSC won the men’s 200 IM, finishing in 1:48.30 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 1:50. He was strong in the middle of his race, splitting 27.62 on backstroke and 30.62 on breast.

Indian River posted another 1-2 finish in the women’s 50 free, where Olivia Ciancimino and Carla Meikle swam a 23.55 and 23.82 to finish 1st and 2nd respectively. IRSC also grabbed the men’s 50 free title, where Luke Altmann clocked a 20.32.

IRSC closed out the session with a dominant win the women’s 800 free relay. Rylee Woelke (1:55.54), Gina Miller (1:50.26), Esther Rydbeck (1:53.93), and Lillian Lewis (1:55.87) teamed up for a 7:35.60, finishing 18 seconds ahead of the next-fastest team. In the men’s 800 free relay, IRSC broke an NJCAA record that had stood since 2000, swimming a 6:29.76. Luke Altmann (1:38.38), Caleb Brandon (1:37.45), William Beckstead-Holman (1:36.45), and John Zieger (1:37.48) combined to get the job done.