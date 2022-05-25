2022 Mare Nostrum Tour Barcelona – Day 1 Live Finals Recap

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

With just two days of competition per Mare Nostrum Tour stop, we have back-to-back stacked racing on the agenda each of those days here in Barcelona.

The fields have filled out a bit more than the first stop in Monaco, which means we have even more talent on which to keep an eye as the races transpire.

Already this morning we saw a solid morning swim from the reigning 200m free Olympic champion Tom Dean, with the British swimming logging a 2free top seed of 1:46.89. He’ll be chased by the likes of multi-Monaco title winner Matt Sates of South Africa and Olympic medalist Fernando Scheffer of Brazil, not to mention World Championships medalist in the event Katsuo Matsumoto of Japan.

A highlight of the women’s prelims came in the 100m breast, with German national record holder Anna Elendt staking her claim on the event with a big-time 1:05.82. That results sits just .24 outside of her national standard and lifetime best of 1:05.58 the Texas swimmer logged just this past March.

We’ll see what Elendt has in store tonight when she races in the final against the #1 swimmer in the world in the event right now, Reona Aoki of Japan, the reigning Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby of the United States and the rest of the field.

A showdown in the men’s 50m free among some of the best in the world is also a marquis race, with Bruno Fratus (BRA), Ben Proud (GBR), Thom De Boer (NED), Michael Andrew (USA) and more in the mix.

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

Pending Final Results

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47

SILVER – Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 27.85

BRONZE – Analia Pigree (FRA)/Silvia Scalia (ITA), 27.89

Reminder, whereas the stroke 50’s were contested as skins at the Monaco stop, the 50’s here in Barcelona are swum as prelims/finals.

Canada went 1-2 in this women’s 50m back, with national record holder Kylie Masse clocking a time of 27.47 to lead Ingrid Wilm who touched in 27.85.

Masse owns the national record in a swift 27.18, a mark she produced at this year’s Canadian Trials. The 26-year-old Masse has broken this record 3 times in 2022, having swum a 27.62 at the Trials Prep Event in March to take out her own 27.64 from the 2017 World Championships. At that same meet, Masse posted a 27.52 to bring down the time by another 0.10. before settling into the 27.18.

We also saw our first tie of the meet, with both French swimmer Analia Pigree and Italy’s Silvia Scalia earning bronze in 27.89. Pigree owns the French standard in 27.39 while Scalia’s Italian record stands at 27.66.

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD – Michael Andrew (USA), 27.06

(USA), 27.06 SILVER – Joao Gomes Junior (BRA), 27.18

BRONZE – Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 27.26

The United States snagged its first medal of this 2nd stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour, courtesy of multi-Olympic finalist Michael Andrew.

23-year-old Andrew fired off a time of 27.06 to get the edge over Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior who touched in 27.18. Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi was right behind in 27.26.

These 3 men all fall among the top 5 performers in the event so far this season, with Martinenghi owning the top time of 26.49. Andrew is #2 in the world with his newly-minted 26.52 American Record while Gomes Junior checks in as the world’s 4th fastest performer this season with 26.62 from April’s Brazil Swimming Trophy.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

GOLD – Melanie Henique (FRA), 25.57

SILVER – Farida Osman (EGY), 25.73

BRONZE – Louise Hansson (SWE), 26.03

The top 2 finishers of this women’s 50m fly each notched a time under the 26-second threshold tonight. Leading the charge was Melanie Henique of France who fired off a time of 25.57 to beat out Egypt’s Farida Osman by just .16.

Behind Osman’s 25.73 was Swedish standout Louise Hansson who touched in 26.03. Hansson represents Loughborough, as that is there the former USC Trojan moved her training base to as of 2020.

