Cal Swimmers Walk Out of Practice on Wednesday after McKeever Reads a Statement

“A majority” of the Cal women’s swim team walked out of practice on Wednesday, according to Scott Reid of the OC (Orange County) Register. The walkout came the day after Reid’s bombshell report detailing decades of verbal and emotional abuse by head coach Teri McKeever, citing at least 19 current and former members of the program.
Reid says that four people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday that newly-hired Cal assistant coach Jesse Moore told swimmers who are still in Berkeley that there would be a team meeting on Wednesday morning. When they showed up, head coach Teri McKeever asked them if they were “ready to swim.”
According to the OC Register, when the student-athletes were told that there was going to be a meeting, McKeever said that she had already read a statement, but then read what one swimmer described as a “basic” statement. No further details about the contents of that statement were revealed. A statement released by the athletics department on Tuesday used policy to not react to any of the specific allegations or address reports that the administration was already made aware of the complaints outlined in the report.
At that point, a “majority” of the swimmers walked out of the practice, some in tears, three people told Reid and the OC Register. They said that Moore followed the swimmers to the parking lot and asked if they were upset.
Moore was hired as an assistant coach at Cal in mid-April, meaning he only has a few weeks on deck in Berkeley.
Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton, associate AD Gordon Bayne, and director of high performance and well-being Graig Chow, have scheduled a meeting for after Wednesday’s afternoon practice. The OC Register’s reporting did not mention the department’s number two and sports administrator Jennifer Simon-O’Neill as part of that meeting. McKeever is the godmother of Simon-O’Neill’s oldest child, and O’Neill has been accused of covering up concerns that were brought to her by student-athletes and their parents.
Final exams at Cal ended on May 13, meaning that not all members of the team are still on campus.
Good for those swimmers.
The fact that she wasn’t immediately suspended while they investigate speaks volumes about the administration’s culpability.
Not to mention, their stupidity. They’ve left themselves extremely vulnerable to civil liability now, haven’t they? They certainly can’t say they aren’t aware.
After that report comes out McKeever is allowed back on deck the next day? Really?? Is anyone listening to these women?
wth is happening at cal these days
As if this situation wasn’t horrible enough, you need to follow athletes to the parking lot and ask if they were upset? The entire staff needs to go!
Who is guiding this ship and helping these student-athletes?
It seems like no one is supporting them or looking out for them.
So she’s still coaching at Cal?
She and half the athletic department should be banished. At least put on admin leave if the excuse is an investigation is ongoing. As a parent, you send your kids to college thinking that the coaching staff has their best interests at heart. As a coach, I cannot fathom doing or saying any of the things she is accused of to young adults I (as a coach) am supposed to advocate for. She might be a “good coach” in terms of technical knowledge, but she sounds massively personality disordered as a human being. I am so sorry to all the young people she took advantage of.
“When they showed up, head coach Teri McKeever asked them if they were ‘ready to swim.'”
Wow. The OC Register article was damning enough as it is but this response shows just how badly she has lost the plot. Total lack of both empathy and self-awareness.