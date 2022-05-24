Cal Athletics Releases Statement in Response to Teri McKeever Abuse Allegations

Cal Athletics has released a statement in response to reports earlier today that head women’s swimming & diving coach Teri McKeever has exhibited a pattern of abuse of her athletes over “decades.”

The school says that it is taking the allegations seriously, but cannot comment on matters of this nature because of “campus policies and confidentiality requirements.”

While the statement says that “every member of our staff shares a strong commitment to the success of our student-athletes,” the OC Register’s reporting revealed that student-athletes did not receive support from the administration.

The Full Cal Statement is Below:

We are deeply concerned by what our student-athletes have reported to the Orange County Register. There is nothing more important to the university than the safety and well-being of our students, and it is that commitment which will guide and inform how we respond to all that has been reported.

The allegations described are serious and deeply disturbing in that they describe behavior antithetical to our values and policies. We are now, as always, encouraging current and former students to report behaviors and incidents that run counter to our policies and our values. We are now, as always, encouraging current and former students who may have been impacted to seek out support and assistance. We stand ready to help students in need connect with the appropriate campus resources and offices that offer support, guidance and assistance.

Unfortunately, due to stringent laws and policies protecting personnel issues and privacy, we are unable to address these allegations. We wish that were not the case given how serious these allegations are. Due to campus polices and confidentiality requirements, the campus cannot comment on matters of this nature (including whether a case does or does not exist) unless that case has resulted in a finding of violation of campus sexual violence/sexual harassment policy or nondiscrimination policy, and that case has resulted in disciplinary action.

Every member of our staff shares a strong commitment to the success of our student athletes – academically, athletically and developmentally. We have in place best-practice policies and procedures that enable Cal Athletics and the university to respond quickly and comprehensively when there are allegations of misconduct by coaches that are inconsistent with our values or applicable rules and policies.